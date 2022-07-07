Conclusive Engineering WHLE-LS1 networking SBC offers 4x GbE, 2x 10GbE SFP+ cages
Conclusive Engineering WHLE-LS1 is a networking SBC powered by a choice of NXP Layerscape LS1xx8A Cortex-A72 or Cortex-A53 communication processors with four Gigabit Ethernet ports, two SFP+ cages capable of up to 10Gbps data rates.
The board also features one SO-DIMM socket for up to 32GB DDR4, up to 64GB eMMC flash, M.2 PCIe sockets for NVMe SSDs, USB 3.0 host and USB 2.0 device ports, an RTC with backup battery, as well as serial and JTAG debug interfaces.
