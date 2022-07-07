Three years ago, with the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 (RHEL 8), we delivered a new set of container tools with a new concept called Application Streams. These new container tools enabled RHEL users to find, run, build and share containers. For more information on why RHEL moved from Docker to Podman (and the journey it took us to get there) see RHEL 8 enables containers with the tools of software craftsmanship. In our previous release, What's new in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Container Tools?, we introduced a lot of the foundational features and capabilities needed to get to RHEL 9.

Red Hat Leftovers SSH from RHEL 9 to RHEL 5 or RHEL 6 | Richard WM Jones RHEL 9 no longer lets you ssh to RHEL â‰¤ 6 hosts out of the box. You can weaken security of the whole system but there’s no easy way to set security policy per remote host.

IT leadership: You gotta have H.E.A.R.T. Humility, Empathy, Adaptability, Resilience, and Transparency: H.E.A.R.T.

Artificial Intelligence: 3 ways the pandemic accelerated its adoption The need for organizations to quickly create new business models and marketing channels has accelerated AI adoption throughout the past couple of years. This is especially true in healthcare, where data analytics accelerated the development of COVID-19 vaccines. In consumer-packaged goods, Harvard Business Review reported that Frito-Lay created an e-commerce platform, Snacks.com, in just 30 days.

How open organizations can harness energy disruptions Many people talk a lot about the values of Open Organization Principles, but in many ways, they require people to change how they do things, which can be difficult. That is true for businesses and industries as well. Disruption in many sectors is coming. How do we use Open Principles to address them? This article looks at what's happening in industries related to energy and transportation when it comes to drastic costing changes that will lead to industrial disruption. Business disruption is happening through new technology or methods, which will slash costs. This is forcing industrial change. Consider the oil, coal, natural gas, nuclear, petroleum, biofuels, and charcoal (the primary energy in many developing countries) industries. All these industries are grouped in the fossil fuel-burning energy-generating industry. Imagine them all becoming obsolete and totally replaced by the solar and wind industries in the next decade or so because of costs. That is industrial disruption.

OpenTelemetry: A Quarkus Superheroes demo of observability Are you building microservices? Do you struggle with observability and with capturing telemetry data between distributed services? This article shows how to quickly and easily introduce OpenTelemetry into a distributed system built on Java with Quarkus. This combination allows you to visualize the interactions between all the microservices within an overall system. The article introduces the official Quarkus sample application, Quarkus Superheroes, deploys it on the free Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift, and demonstrates how to collect and visualize telemetry data in order to observe microservices' behavior.