today's howtos
-
On home Internet routers
Recently, the power brick for my home Internet router PC failed. It had worked flawlessly for six years. To get something working as soon as possible, I bought a cheap consumer router from a local store. I’d managed to forget how awful they are.
-
Our Domain Expired and it Took Out All Our Services
Luckily for me, the domain had just expired and we were still within our grace period, so we hadn’t lost the domain. Can you imagine what would have happened if someone else had nabbed it!
I re-registered the domain as quickly as I possibly could, and 15 minutes or so later, our services started coming back up. Fantastic! Crisis averted.
-
How I merge PRs in curl | daniel.haxx.se [Ed: Microsoft's proprietary prison/PRISM]
-
How to upgrade to Linux Mint 21 – The Linux Mint Blog
If you’ve been waiting for this I’d like to thank you for your patience.
It is now possible to upgrade Linux Mint 20.3 to version 21.
-
Linux Mint 21 MATE Edition New Features and Installation
Linux Mint 21, codenamed “Vanessa”, was officially released as a major update to Linux Mint on July 31, 2022. Linux Mint 21 is an LTS (Long Term Service) release based on Ubuntu 22.04 and will be maintained until April 2027.
As expected, the latest release unveiled its three traditional desktop editions – XFCE, Cinnamon, and MATE and a bunch of other improvements and new features.
In this guide, we will walk you through the installation of Linux Mint 21 MATE Edition.
-
How to install Apache web server in Linux step by step
Learn the step-by-step commands to install Apache Web servers on Linux such as Debian, Ubuntu, RedHat, CentOS, Almalinux, Rocky, Linux Mint, OpenSUSE, Amazon Linux, and more…
Web servers are an important part of the Internet, but also provide useful services even for local networks. Configuring a web server with Apache is not a difficult task, yet, here we learn how to do that…
However, before moving further let’s know a little bit about the Apache web server.
-
How to Install Moodle eLearning on Rocky Linux 8 | Mark Ai Code
In this guide, We will learn how to install Moodle eLearning Platform on Rocky Linux 8. It provides a rich set of features including, wiki, grading, assignment submission, online quizzes, discussion boards, and more.
-
How To Install LibreOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LibreOffice on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, LibreOffice is totally free software that is open source and is created by the community across the globe. The LibreOffice suite includes applications for word processing, creating spreadsheets, creating and presenting slideshows, diagrams, database management systems, and more. Both Microsoft Office, as well as LibreOffice, are functionally similar to each other. However, one of the main differences between the two is their accessibility. While LibreOffice is absolutely free of cost, as discussed above, the Microsoft Office program comes with a license that has to be purchased.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the LibreOffice office suite on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
How To Take Screenshot on Chromebook
Chromebook is a popular technology not only because they are cheap and small but also because of how they work. It has been proven that a large number of people like Chromebook because it is quick, secure, and easy to use. Chromebooks use ChromeOS, which makes it easy to run applications and access the internet.
Those who have shifted to ChromeOS from another operating system will first have to go through a learning curve because the Chromebook keyboard is a bit different from the traditional one. For example, Chromebook does not have a print button to take a screenshot like the Windows one. So you have to follow a few methods to capture screenshots in a Chromebook.
I write this guide because all of us are looking for a way to take screenshots on ChromeOS. You can learn some simple yet efficient techniques for taking screenshots on your ChromeOS device. So read the entire guide and learn some awesomely useful techniques.
-
How to install Podman on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa
Follow the steps of this tutorial to install the Podman container tool on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa Linux for creating virtual containers.
Podman is a container tool for virtualizing applications. It was originally developed by Red Hat and originated in the Cri-O project, which develops a lightweight container runtime environment for Kubernetes as an alternative to the Docker runtime environment.
It is compatible with Docker on the command line however doesn’t rely on the Docker daemon. Hence, we can use its Container Engine to provide containers without root access. Buildah is the Image builder used by Podman.
-
How to Make Blinking LEDs With the Raspberry Pi - Make Tech Easier
The Raspberry Pi is more than just a tiny computer. It’s a powerful board that lets you do so many things with its GPIO pins. Here we will show you how to make blinking LEDs with the Raspberry Pi.
-
How to set up a bare metal dedicated game server with OVH | TechRepublic
If you’re a gamer, you might feel the need to set up a private, dedicated game server that gives you plenty of raw power for all the games you want, along with the security you need to keep everything running smoothly.
One such route for this is the French cloud computing company, OVH Cloud. As of 2016, OVH laid claim to the largest cloud data center surface area, and as of 2019, it became the largest hosting provider in Europe. OVH offers plenty of options for hosting just about anything you need. One such feature is the Linux game server.
-
How to Use the cat Command on Linux (and When Not To)
One of the most basic commands you'll use on Linux is cat. It may seem mysterious at first, but it's actually simple to use.
Here's how to use the cat command on Linux, and when not to use it.
-
Firefox & AppArmor hardening - Custom rules
Arguably, browsers are the weakest link in one's overall security stack, other than the user, that is. In other words, should something naughty happen to your computer, it's most likely going to involve your browser. To that end, browser vendors as well as operating system companies pay a lot of attention to making this delicate piece of software robust, secure, and isolated from the rest of the system.
A few days ago, I had some spare time, and I sat wondering if there was a way to make browsers in Linux extra secure, especially if one uses custom installations or setups? This led me to tinker with AppArmor, a security framework available in a bunch of Linux distributions. In this article, I want to show you what you can do to make your browser (Firefox) extra hardened. Let's go.
[...]
This brings me to the end of this tutorial, but not the end of this journey. There are many more things to cover, and cover them we shall in future articles. For now, this little guide should give you some basic grasp of how AppArmor works and how you can manually utilize it outside the predefined set of programs shipped by your distro (if any).
I focused on Firefox, because it's my favorite browser, and as an Internet-facing tool, it takes priority over something like your calculator. But the same logic applies to other browsers or programs of similar nature. Well, that would be all for now. Stay tuned for updates [sic]. Why [sic]? You will see in the sequel.
-
How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 21 from 20.3: The Proper Way
This article will guide you through all the steps to upgrade your current Linux Mint 20.3 system to Linux Mint 21.
As we informed you earlier, Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” has been available to all fans of this widely popular Ubuntu-based Linux distribution for some time.
As expected, most users of the previous stable release 20.3 were eagerly waiting for the official Linux Mint upgrading tool to emerge to update to the next version, Linux Mint 21.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 296 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and ESP32
Programming: Rust, JS, Python, Perl, and More
Security: NIST (Standardising Back Doors), Parching, Alerting, and Typical Microsoft FUD
Recent comments
2 hours 44 min ago
2 hours 52 min ago
3 hours 6 min ago
3 hours 19 min ago
3 hours 23 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
1 day 18 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago