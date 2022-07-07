The BomberCat board by ElectronicCats is a device powered by an RP2040 chip and a ESP32 microcontroller. According to the company, this security tool supports NFC technology and magnetic stripe technology. Moreover, the board was specially created to audit, read or emulate magnetic stripes and NFC cards.

Martin and Vanessa had purchased what was essentially a secondary clock – ineffective without a mother clock. To get it working, they decided to build a mother clock themselves with a few additional components and some code running on a Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller.

All digital communication ultimately comes down to transmitting ones and zeroes, but there are many ways to achieve that. One can encode that binary data as modulation in a radio signal or simply pulse electricity through a wire. But one of the most interesting methods is optical. Flashing a light is a great way to transmit data over long distances at high speed. Fiber optic cables are the most common medium, but it is also possible to shine light through open air. To demonstrate this concept, Nino Ivanov built his own laser modem. In theory, this should be a very straightforward device: just point a laser at a photoresistor. Pulse the laser so that it is on for ones and off for zeroes. Then measure the resistance of the photoresistor to read those ones and zeroes. But as Ivanov explains, there are two issues with this setup. The first is that photoresistors are slow to respond to light changes and that severely limits the data transmission speed. The second issue is that it isn’t always obvious what is a zero bit (no light) and what is an absence of data transmission altogether.

In particular, a Linux operating system is a unique application. It is open-sourced and has a large community of users, which form an excellent support system. If you are thinking of getting a Linux operating system, this article is for you.

But with regard to intelligent drivers in Intel Meteor Lake, everything is being prepared in advance. A x a thousand lines were added to the Linux Code compared to the SOF series driver, but the sound subsystem of Meteor Lake processors compared to its predecessors. Drivers are using ACE as symbol in the new generation. The release of Meteor Lake processors will go ahead next year, but engineering samples are already being tested, so the appearance of support for the audio subsystem of new products from Linux is very timely.

After two years of virtual conferences, the in-person on-site version of Akademy is finally back! This year you will be able to attend Akademy, meet KDE community members face-to-face, get to know the vibrant city of Barcelona, and enjoy interesting and intriguing talks, panels and keynotes. That said, even if you can't make it to Barcelona, you can still attend Akademy online as well.

Programming: Rust, JS, Python, Perl, and More Rust Compiler Midyear Report for 2022 | Inside Rust Blog Back in February, the compiler team posted a collection of concrete initiatives and hopeful aspirations for this year. This post is a midyear report summarizing the progress so far on all of those items. [...] Each work item, regardless of whether it had resources committed or not, had an associated owner. To construct this progress report, pnkfelix sent each owner a survey (you can see what it looks like here). In fact, some work items had multiple subprojects, each with its own owner. This meant there were actually a total of 22 projects for which we received an update. This blog post is the compilation (ha ha) of those survey results.

atuf.app: Amsterdam Toilet & Urinal Finder - FoolControl: Phear the penguin atuf.app is a Python web app made to work great on both mobile and desktop environments. After app is run, every action will be performed automatically. From fetching (scraping) data from Maps Amsterdam to performing data manipulation on it, and then displaying processed data on a map using Folium (Python Data, Leaflet.js Maps) project. App container image is also built & released using automated scripts after which it’s deployed to RPI Kubernetes cluster running in my home.

Perl Weekly Challenge 177: Damm Algorithm and Palindromic Prime Cyclops

Rakudo Weekly News: 2022.32 2nd Conf Two days of just stuff about the Raku Programing Language at the second Raku Conference this weekend. Online only, alas. Hopefully in person next year! Ah, and if you would like to give a lightning talk, there’s still room for that! And don’t forget to register if you haven’t already!

Create Next.js MongoDB Powered App in 10 minutes with This Open-source Boilerplate Next.js is an opens-source React framework for building scalable web applications. It supports static website generation, and server-side rendering. Next.js comes with full TypeScript support, fast bundling, client routing, pre-fetching, and it does not require extensive configuration like its competitors.

DeWalt gave my power tool battery the power of USB-C The $100 DeWalt DCB094 USB Charging Kit lets you add that port to any DeWalt 20V power tool battery in a literal snap. Slide this quarter-pound adapter onto your battery pack, and you get a bi-directional 100W USB-C PD port. That means not only can you charge up to a MacBook Pro-sized laptop with a big enough DeWalt pack, you can charge those DeWalt packs with your laptop or phone’s USB-C charger as well.