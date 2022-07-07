today's leftovers
After two years of virtual conferences, the in-person on-site version of Akademy is finally back! This year you will be able to attend Akademy, meet KDE community members face-to-face, get to know the vibrant city of Barcelona, and enjoy interesting and intriguing talks, panels and keynotes. That said, even if you can't make it to Barcelona, you can still attend Akademy online as well.
But with regard to intelligent drivers in Intel Meteor Lake, everything is being prepared in advance. A x a thousand lines were added to the Linux Code compared to the SOF series driver, but the sound subsystem of Meteor Lake processors compared to its predecessors. Drivers are using ACE as symbol in the new generation. The release of Meteor Lake processors will go ahead next year, but engineering samples are already being tested, so the appearance of support for the audio subsystem of new products from Linux is very timely.
Elsa introduced the 17.3-inch mobile workstation ELSA VELUGA A5000 G3-17 for Linux. Sales will begin in late August, with a market price of 3609 USD.
In particular, a Linux operating system is a unique application. It is open-sourced and has a large community of users, which form an excellent support system. If you are thinking of getting a Linux operating system, this article is for you.
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and ESP32
All digital communication ultimately comes down to transmitting ones and zeroes, but there are many ways to achieve that. One can encode that binary data as modulation in a radio signal or simply pulse electricity through a wire. But one of the most interesting methods is optical. Flashing a light is a great way to transmit data over long distances at high speed. Fiber optic cables are the most common medium, but it is also possible to shine light through open air. To demonstrate this concept, Nino Ivanov built his own laser modem.
In theory, this should be a very straightforward device: just point a laser at a photoresistor. Pulse the laser so that it is on for ones and off for zeroes. Then measure the resistance of the photoresistor to read those ones and zeroes. But as Ivanov explains, there are two issues with this setup. The first is that photoresistors are slow to respond to light changes and that severely limits the data transmission speed. The second issue is that it isn’t always obvious what is a zero bit (no light) and what is an absence of data transmission altogether.
Martin and Vanessa had purchased what was essentially a secondary clock – ineffective without a mother clock. To get it working, they decided to build a mother clock themselves with a few additional components and some code running on a Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller.
The BomberCat board by ElectronicCats is a device powered by an RP2040 chip and a ESP32 microcontroller. According to the company, this security tool supports NFC technology and magnetic stripe technology. Moreover, the board was specially created to audit, read or emulate magnetic stripes and NFC cards.
Programming: Rust, JS, Python, Perl, and More
Back in February, the compiler team posted a collection of concrete initiatives and hopeful aspirations for this year. This post is a midyear report summarizing the progress so far on all of those items.
Each work item, regardless of whether it had resources committed or not, had an associated owner. To construct this progress report, pnkfelix sent each owner a survey (you can see what it looks like here). In fact, some work items had multiple subprojects, each with its own owner. This meant there were actually a total of 22 projects for which we received an update. This blog post is the compilation (ha ha) of those survey results.
atuf.app is a Python web app made to work great on both mobile and desktop environments. After app is run, every action will be performed automatically. From fetching (scraping) data from Maps Amsterdam to performing data manipulation on it, and then displaying processed data on a map using Folium (Python Data, Leaflet.js Maps) project. App container image is also built & released using automated scripts after which it’s deployed to RPI Kubernetes cluster running in my home.
Two days of just stuff about the Raku Programing Language at the second Raku Conference this weekend. Online only, alas. Hopefully in person next year! Ah, and if you would like to give a lightning talk, there’s still room for that! And don’t forget to register if you haven’t already!
Next.js is an opens-source React framework for building scalable web applications. It supports static website generation, and server-side rendering.
Next.js comes with full TypeScript support, fast bundling, client routing, pre-fetching, and it does not require extensive configuration like its competitors.
The $100 DeWalt DCB094 USB Charging Kit lets you add that port to any DeWalt 20V power tool battery in a literal snap. Slide this quarter-pound adapter onto your battery pack, and you get a bi-directional 100W USB-C PD port. That means not only can you charge up to a MacBook Pro-sized laptop with a big enough DeWalt pack, you can charge those DeWalt packs with your laptop or phone’s USB-C charger as well.
Security: NIST (Standardising Back Doors), Parching, Alerting, and Typical Microsoft FUD
NIST’s Post-Quantum Cryptography Standards [Ed: NIST works for NSA (i.e. back doors) agenda, and this is what NSA Bruce has to say on the topic]
Quantum computing is a completely new paradigm for computers. A quantum computer uses quantum properties such as superposition, which allows a qubit (a quantum bit) to be neither 0 nor 1, but something much more complicated. In theory, such a computer can solve problems too complex for conventional computers.
Current quantum computers are still toy prototypes, and the engineering advances required to build a functionally useful quantum computer are somewhere between a few years away and impossible. Even so, we already know that that such a computer could potentially factor large numbers and compute discrete logs, and break the RSA and Diffie-Hellman public-key algorithms in all of the useful key sizes.
Cryptographers hate being rushed into things, which is why NIST began a competition to create a post-quantum cryptographic standard in 2016. The idea is to standardize on both a public-key encryption and digital signature algorithm that is resistant to quantum computing, well before anyone builds a useful quantum computer.
NIST is an old hand at this competitive process, having previously done this with symmetric algorithms (AES in 2001) and hash functions (SHA-3 in 2015). I participated in both of those competitions, and have likened them to demolition derbies. The idea is that participants put their algorithms into the ring, and then we all spend a few years beating on each other’s submissions. Then, with input from the cryptographic community, NIST crowns a winner. It’s a good process, mostly because NIST is both trusted and trustworthy.
In 2017, NIST received eighty-two post-quantum algorithm submissions from all over the world. Sixty-nine were considered complete enough to be Round 1 candidates. Twenty-six advanced to Round 2 in 2019, and seven (plus another eight alternates) were announced as Round 3 finalists in 2020. NIST was poised to make final algorithm selections in 2022, with a plan to have a draft standard available for public comment in 2023.
Security updates have been issued by Debian (chromium, libtirpc, and xorg-server), Fedora (giflib, mingw-giflib, and teeworlds), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable, kernel, kernel-linus, mingw-giflib, osmo, python-m2crypto, and sqlite3), Oracle (httpd, php, vim, virt:ol and virt-devel:ol, and xorg-x11-server), SUSE (caddy, crash, dpkg, fwupd, python-M2Crypto, and trivy), and Ubuntu (gdk-pixbuf, libjpeg-turbo, and phpliteadmin).
Red Hat Insights is a hosted service that analyzes applications and platforms to predict risk and recommend detailed remediation steps. Insights also has the ability to remediate problems automatically with a push of a button.
Red Hat Satellite manages Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) environments on-premises and in the cloud, helping to ensure that security is up to date while allowing businesses to manage the lifecycle of their hosts with precision.
A new IoT botnet malware dubbed RapperBot has been observed rapidly evolving its capabilities since it was first discovered in mid-June 2022.
"This family borrows heavily from the original Mirai source code, but what separates it from other IoT malware families is its built-in capability to brute force credentials and gain access to SSH servers instead of Telnet as implemented in Mirai," Fortinet FortiGuard Labs said in a report.
GwisinLocker A New Ransomware Encrypts Windows and Linux ESXi Servers [Ed: With Windows, back doors exist. With Linux, it's not clear how such malware gets there in the first places, but they try to give an illusion of parity, as if back doors aren't the biggest problem.]
A new ransomware family has been discovered by ReversingLabs’ cybersecurity analysts, which targets specifically Linux-based systems using a range of encryption methods. GwisinLocker is the malware responsible for the attack.
