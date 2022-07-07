Arch Linux-Based EndeavourOS Artemis Neo Is Now Available as a Minor Update
Powered by the Linux 5.18.16 kernel, as well as the Mesa 22.1.4, XOrg Server 21.1.4, and NVIDIA 515.65.01 graphics stacks, EndeavourOS Artemis Neo downgrades the Calamares graphical installer to version 3.2.59 from 3.2.60 to address a local issue, fix an archlinux-keyring issue affecting offline installations, and adding the ability for the installation process to rank EndeavourOS mirrors for online installations in addition to Arch Linux’s mirrors.
