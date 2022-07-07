The Steam Deck has been upgraded with the single largest update since its release. This is a release that's chock-full of new features and fixes. I couldn't be more excited.

Instead of using the built-in package manager in Linux or some container that never puts the programs files in a usable spot, we will use Homebrew!

In this video, I am going to show an overview of Q4OS 4.10 and some of the applications pre-installed.

For those who are serious about their network security, knowing which Linux firewall apps and solutions are available for free is crucial. Setting up a firewall is key to securing your network perimeter. A firewall blocks sensitive ports and filters incoming and outgoing traffic to thwart malicious connections and ensure there is no unsolicited exchange of data. In the world of FOSS, there are plenty of firewall solutions to choose from. Here's a list of the best firewall solutions for fortressing your network on Linux. Read on

Server: Kubernetes and Uptime Records Kubernetes network stack fundamentals: How containers inside a pod communicate | Enable Sysadmin Learn how containers communicate within a pod through the same Kubernetes network namespace Many sysadmins view networking as one of the most complex elements in a Kubernetes environment. This is especially true when hosting your own Kubernetes cluster instead of paying for a managed cluster.

Open-source [Openwashing] Acorn takes a new approach to deploy cloud-native apps on Kubernetes | VentureBeat Kubernetes has become the de facto standard for multicloud deployments, with services on every major public cloud and a host of vendor technologies, including Red Hat OpenShift and Suse Rancher. Packaging and then deploying applications to run in cloud-native environments, with the Kubernetes container orchestration system, can be complex. It’s a challenge that Acorn is looking to help solve. There is no shortage of vendors in the Kubernetes space, but Acorn’s pedigree is particularly strong.

Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in July 2022 [Ed: GNU/Linux 9 out of 10, as usual] Aruba had the most reliable hosting company site in July 2022, dominating the leaderboard for the second month running. Aruba has data centres in Italy and the Czech Republic, and their services include cloud computing as well as hosting and domains. The remaining podium places also remained unchanged, with Rackspace coming in second and New York Internet(NYI) taking third place once again. Rackspace offers a variety of data, security, and cloud services, with data centres around the world, whilst NYI provides hybrid IT solutions.