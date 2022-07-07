Language Selection

How to Check Video Resolution Width(W) and Height(H) in Linux

Linux

When you check statistics, video consumption among users is increasing, which means video consumption is becoming part of daily life for people of all ages. So I thought, why not add a video of the performed steps, which will be very helpful for the reader to understand the steps?

For that reason, I started recording the output of the terminal using the inbuilt GNOME 42 screen recording features, but the problem for me was that I was unaware of the screencast or video width and height, so I was intrigued to know the height and width of the video through a terminal.

The 10 Best Free Linux Firewall Tools

For those who are serious about their network security, knowing which Linux firewall apps and solutions are available for free is crucial. Setting up a firewall is key to securing your network perimeter. A firewall blocks sensitive ports and filters incoming and outgoing traffic to thwart malicious connections and ensure there is no unsolicited exchange of data. In the world of FOSS, there are plenty of firewall solutions to choose from. Here's a list of the best firewall solutions for fortressing your network on Linux. Read on

Videos: Linux Crash Course, Q4OS 4.10, Homebrew, Steam Deck, sna More

Server: Kubernetes and Uptime Records

  • Kubernetes network stack fundamentals: How containers inside a pod communicate | Enable Sysadmin

    Learn how containers communicate within a pod through the same Kubernetes network namespace Many sysadmins view networking as one of the most complex elements in a Kubernetes environment. This is especially true when hosting your own Kubernetes cluster instead of paying for a managed cluster.

  • Open-source [Openwashing] Acorn takes a new approach to deploy cloud-native apps on Kubernetes | VentureBeat

    Kubernetes has become the de facto standard for multicloud deployments, with services on every major public cloud and a host of vendor technologies, including Red Hat OpenShift and Suse Rancher. Packaging and then deploying applications to run in cloud-native environments, with the Kubernetes container orchestration system, can be complex. It’s a challenge that Acorn is looking to help solve. There is no shortage of vendors in the Kubernetes space, but Acorn’s pedigree is particularly strong.

  • Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in July 2022 [Ed: GNU/Linux 9 out of 10, as usual]

    Aruba had the most reliable hosting company site in July 2022, dominating the leaderboard for the second month running. Aruba has data centres in Italy and the Czech Republic, and their services include cloud computing as well as hosting and domains. The remaining podium places also remained unchanged, with Rackspace coming in second and New York Internet(NYI) taking third place once again. Rackspace offers a variety of data, security, and cloud services, with data centres around the world, whilst NYI provides hybrid IT solutions.

today's leftovers

  • Akademy 2022 Talk Schedule Now Live | KDE.news

    After two years of virtual conferences, the in-person on-site version of Akademy is finally back! This year you will be able to attend Akademy, meet KDE community members face-to-face, get to know the vibrant city of Barcelona, and enjoy interesting and intriguing talks, panels and keynotes. That said, even if you can't make it to Barcelona, you can still attend Akademy online as well.

  • Support for Intel Meteor Lake Processors Already Implemented in Linux 6.0

    But with regard to intelligent drivers in Intel Meteor Lake, everything is being prepared in advance. A x a thousand lines were added to the Linux Code compared to the SOF series driver, but the sound subsystem of Meteor Lake processors compared to its predecessors. Drivers are using ACE as symbol in the new generation. The release of Meteor Lake processors will go ahead next year, but engineering samples are already being tested, so the appearance of support for the audio subsystem of new products from Linux is very timely.

  • Linux 6.0’s Perf Tooling Ready For AMD Zen 4 IBS
  • Linux-compatible ELSA VELUGA G3 with NVIDIA RTX A5000

    Elsa introduced the 17.3-inch mobile workstation ELSA VELUGA A5000 G3-17 for Linux. Sales will begin in late August, with a market price of 3609 USD.

  • Is Linux the Best OS for Computer Science Students - kifarunix.com

    In particular, a Linux operating system is a unique application. It is open-sourced and has a large community of users, which form an excellent support system. If you are thinking of getting a Linux operating system, this article is for you.

