10 top open source security testing tools

A few quick caveats: All the open source security testing tools listed can be used both lawfully and unlawfully. Make sure that you stay on the right side of the law. If you're not sure whether a given usage is legal or not, talk to a lawyer. If you're still not sure after that, don't do it. Also, when using applications or systems in unexpected ways, sometimes, downtime can occur. Have a plan in case something important goes offline. Lastly, testing well requires a lot of training and practice. Don't expect internal efforts to have the same results as a specialist. That said, let's look at 10 security testing tools routinely used by testers. Since it isn't possible to cover the thousands of tools out there, the focus here is on tools that do the following... Read more

9 Best Free and Open Source Linux Disk Cloning Software

Disk cloning software is not simply helpful for system backups. It has a wide range of other uses such as provisioning new computers in the workplace, restoring computers from a master image, and system recovery. ManageEngine OS Deployer is a comprehensive disk imaging solution. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 9 high quality Linux disk cloning software. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who needs to perform system admin tasks. Read more

7 Best Fedora Based Linux Distributions

I am not going into Ubuntu vs Fedora debate. I am just saying that I will list some options if you want to try something in the Fedora domain. Please remember that I am not going towards the server-oriented Linux distributions. The list here is for desktop Linux users. The list is in no particular ranking order, and the options mentioned may not always be a good fit for a new user. So, make sure that you explore the documentation before installing any Fedora-based distro for the first time. Read more

7 Big Changes Coming to Nautilus in GNOME 43

Now, I’ve had a bit too much coffee (which is to blame for the barrage of words beginning with ‘B’ in this blog post), and, having gone on hands-on with what’s in store, I’m feeling pumped. So here I am, bashing out a few Gutenberg blocks’ worth of brazen brio in honour of the Nautilus 43 beta. So read on for a quick run through of seven (why? 4 + 3 = 7) user-facing changes coming in Nautilus as part of September’s GNOME 43 release (and likely included as part of Ubuntu 22.10 this October). Read more

