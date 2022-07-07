Security: VPN, DEF CON 30, and Red Hat
Benefits & Drawbacks of Using a VPN on Linux
If you use Linux, whether it is just to browse the web, use it as a VPN server, or even if you use it to hack people (Just kidding!), then it is pretty essential and worthwhile to understand the pros and cons of using a VPN for Linux. An effective VPN works by routing all your Internet traffic through another computer. This means that if you use the Internet with a VPN, the remote computer/server in which traffic is being routed through becomes the source of data. In short, A VPN allows you to secure traffic between two locations, whether that be a VPN server you set up yourself at home or a location provided by a VPN provider, or even between your location and your work office! All your data traffic is routed through an encrypted virtual tunnel. With a VPN, not even your ISP or other third parties can see which websites you visit or the data you send and receive online. This article will explore the benefits and drawbacks of using a VPN on Linux.
Hacking the Future at DEF CON 30
Below is a listing of all of EFF's official appearances during DEF CON 30. If you attend the conference, be sure to stop by the EFF booth in the Vendor hall and catch up with us directly! Learn more about the latest in online rights, get on our action alert list, and take advantage of on-site-only EFF membership specials. This year EFF will present a limited-edition member t-shirt design for DC30, created in collaboration with artist Eddie the Y3t1 Mize and our multi-year t-shirt puzzle champions: @aaronsteimle, @0xCryptoK, @detective_6, and jabberw0nky of the Muppet Liberation Front.
"The Man" in the Middle (Virtual Presentation)Friday, August 12 at 12:00 PDT at the Blacks In Cybersecurity VillageEFF Director of Engineering for Certbot Alexis Hancock
Fix file permission errors on Linux
If you're sharing files between two users over the network or "sneaker net" (saving a file to a hard drive and copying it to a computer), you may encounter permission errors when you try to read or write the file. Even if you understand the concept of file permissions, you may not know exactly how to diagnose the problem or solve it. I used to perform data migration as a service, so I've run into my fair share of permission errors and ownership conflicts. Here's how I fix them fast.
DevSecOps: 4 key Kubernetes trends to know | The Enterprisers Project
To better understand the key trends in Kubernetes and cloud-native security more broadly, we asked more than 300 DevOps, engineering, and security professionals and published the findings in the 2022 State of Kubernetes security report.
14 Best Free and Open Source Remote Display Software
This article also examines the best free Linux terminal servers available. Applications run on the server with a terminal known as a thin client (also known as an X terminal) handling input and output. With a Linux Terminal Server and thin-clients, a business can remove many of the costs associated with maintenance, support, and licensing of countless desktop PCs. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 14 impressive remote desktop software. We cover remote desktop applications which use the RDP and VNC protocols. We have also included software which employs the SSH protocol which together with X11 forwarding allows encryption of remote X windows traffic.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
FreeBSD Quarterly Status Report Second Quarter 2022
Here is the second quarterly report of 2022, with 26 reports included. This quarter the quarterly team managed to publish the report much faster and, hopefully, with much fewer mistakes. If however you notice some errors, please report them so that we can correct them and also add some automatic checks in our tools to prevent them in the future and stay as efficient as possible in the pubblication process. We would also like to remind you that if for any reason you need more time to submit a quarterly report, the team will wait for you, but please warn us so that we are aware that some report is still missing. Many thanks to all those that have chosen to share their work with the FreeBSD community through the quarterly reports. Lorenzo Salvadore, on behalf of the status report team. Read on
