Stop Calling User Friendly Distros "Beginner Distros"?? - Invidious
-
Stop Calling User Friendly Distros "Beginner Distros"?? - Invidious
There's a lot of distros out there generally considered to be user friendly or beginner friendly linux distros but should you be calling distros beginner friendly or is that too condecending to people who keep using them.
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 189
Loads of useful discoveries, a Lineage tale of woe, yet more trolling of Félim, and more.
-
289: We Go Cloud Native At SCALE 19x - Destination Linux
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to talking about our experience at the 19th annual SCALE conference. Plus, we have our tips/tricks and software picks. All this and more coming up right now on Destination Linux to keep those penguins marching!
-
14 Best Free and Open Source Remote Display Software
This article also examines the best free Linux terminal servers available. Applications run on the server with a terminal known as a thin client (also known as an X terminal) handling input and output. With a Linux Terminal Server and thin-clients, a business can remove many of the costs associated with maintenance, support, and licensing of countless desktop PCs. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 14 impressive remote desktop software. We cover remote desktop applications which use the RDP and VNC protocols. We have also included software which employs the SSH protocol which together with X11 forwarding allows encryption of remote X windows traffic.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
FreeBSD Quarterly Status Report Second Quarter 2022
Here is the second quarterly report of 2022, with 26 reports included. This quarter the quarterly team managed to publish the report much faster and, hopefully, with much fewer mistakes. If however you notice some errors, please report them so that we can correct them and also add some automatic checks in our tools to prevent them in the future and stay as efficient as possible in the pubblication process. We would also like to remind you that if for any reason you need more time to submit a quarterly report, the team will wait for you, but please warn us so that we are aware that some report is still missing. Many thanks to all those that have chosen to share their work with the FreeBSD community through the quarterly reports. Lorenzo Salvadore, on behalf of the status report team. Read on
