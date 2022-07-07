Programming Leftovers
-
8 elements of securing Node.js applications | Red Hat Developer
Making your Node.js applications secure is an essential part of the development of Node.js modules and applications. Security practices apply to both the code itself and your software development process. This installment of the ongoing Node.js Reference Architecture series focuses on some of the key security elements that JavaScript developers should address.
-
Generating Random Floats in [0, 1)
Recently, I found myself in a situation where I needed to generate a random float between 0 and 1 using a random 32-bit integer in C. This subject has been done to death before, but I felt like feeling a little pain so I decided to figure it out myself before using someone else's better solution.
-
Queueing Systems 2: Percentiles and Simulation
In response to the previous article on Markov chains to model queueing systems I received a lot of requests on how to compute percentiles.
I’m happy about that! More people need to realise that the upper percentiles is where it’s at. That’s what you need to know to evaluate most systems. The average is useful for things like capacity planning and resource allocation, but not to determine user experience.
-
The Ideal Continuous Integration System, part two
Continuing my continuous integration system adventures, in today's episode, I will explore a few ideas I had since.
As you may recall, I was unhappy with how the build stage turned out to be with the templates. It was reasonably short, but I felt bad about bolting templating on top of YAML, it also wasn't exactly clear what's going on,when are we overriding stuff in the template, and when are we adding to a list? The way I handled matrices and templating wasn't much to my liking either, it put too much burden on the CI, and some scenarios were totally opaque for anyone not versed in the language and its features.
-
How to write insertion sort in R
The insertion sort algorithm works by constructing a sorted vector one element at a time: [...]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 263 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
14 Best Free and Open Source Remote Display Software
This article also examines the best free Linux terminal servers available. Applications run on the server with a terminal known as a thin client (also known as an X terminal) handling input and output. With a Linux Terminal Server and thin-clients, a business can remove many of the costs associated with maintenance, support, and licensing of countless desktop PCs. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 14 impressive remote desktop software. We cover remote desktop applications which use the RDP and VNC protocols. We have also included software which employs the SSH protocol which together with X11 forwarding allows encryption of remote X windows traffic.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
FreeBSD Quarterly Status Report Second Quarter 2022
Here is the second quarterly report of 2022, with 26 reports included. This quarter the quarterly team managed to publish the report much faster and, hopefully, with much fewer mistakes. If however you notice some errors, please report them so that we can correct them and also add some automatic checks in our tools to prevent them in the future and stay as efficient as possible in the pubblication process. We would also like to remind you that if for any reason you need more time to submit a quarterly report, the team will wait for you, but please warn us so that we are aware that some report is still missing. Many thanks to all those that have chosen to share their work with the FreeBSD community through the quarterly reports. Lorenzo Salvadore, on behalf of the status report team. Read on
Recent comments
3 hours 6 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
6 hours 39 min ago
21 hours 14 min ago
21 hours 22 min ago
21 hours 37 min ago
21 hours 49 min ago
21 hours 53 min ago
21 hours 54 min ago
1 day 18 hours ago