I'd like to thank the team at OpenBSD Amsterdam who offered me a VM for this experiment. While they don't support NixOS officially, they are open to have customers running non-OpenBSD systems on their VMs.

In this guide, I'll explain how to create a NixOS VM in the hosting company OpenBSD Amsterdam which only provides OpenBSD VMs hosted on OpenBSD.

[Saulius Lukse] has been working on some single board computer, seemingly, running Linux. Naturally, that boots from a microSD card – and as development goes on, that card has to be reimaged all the time. Sick of constantly plugging and unplugging the microSD card between the SBC and an SD card reader, [Saulius] started looking for a more automated solution – and it wasn’t long before he found out about the SDWire project, a hardware tool that lets you swap a card between a DUT (Device Under Test) and your personal computer with no moving parts involved.

This is the third post in a series about doing device firmware updates (DFU) over the air (OTA) and continuous deployment of firmware for embedded devices. We'll explore the different parts of a complete end-to-end system with this capability.

Following the introduction of the mechArmPi 270, the myBuddy is another robotic platform based on Raspberry Pi 4B developed for students or software developers. The myBuddy already provides preconfigured movements/functions, however it can also be programmed by beginners (i.e. Blocky) or advanced users (i.e. Python, ROS and RVIZ).

The myBuddy by Elephant Robotics, is a dual-arm platform built around a Raspberry Pi 4B. This platform is enabled with thirteen Degrees of Freedom (DoF) and a maximum payload of 250g for each arm. The platform also supports VR control and integrates a 7” touchscreen display.

This article also examines the best free Linux terminal servers available. Applications run on the server with a terminal known as a thin client (also known as an X terminal) handling input and output. With a Linux Terminal Server and thin-clients, a business can remove many of the costs associated with maintenance, support, and licensing of countless desktop PCs. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 14 impressive remote desktop software. We cover remote desktop applications which use the RDP and VNC protocols. We have also included software which employs the SSH protocol which together with X11 forwarding allows encryption of remote X windows traffic.

Programming Leftovers 8 elements of securing Node.js applications | Red Hat Developer Making your Node.js applications secure is an essential part of the development of Node.js modules and applications. Security practices apply to both the code itself and your software development process. This installment of the ongoing Node.js Reference Architecture series focuses on some of the key security elements that JavaScript developers should address.

Generating Random Floats in [0, 1) Recently, I found myself in a situation where I needed to generate a random float between 0 and 1 using a random 32-bit integer in C. This subject has been done to death before, but I felt like feeling a little pain so I decided to figure it out myself before using someone else's better solution.

Queueing Systems 2: Percentiles and Simulation In response to the previous article on Markov chains to model queueing systems I received a lot of requests on how to compute percentiles. I’m happy about that! More people need to realise that the upper percentiles is where it’s at. That’s what you need to know to evaluate most systems. The average is useful for things like capacity planning and resource allocation, but not to determine user experience.

The Ideal Continuous Integration System, part two Continuing my continuous integration system adventures, in today's episode, I will explore a few ideas I had since. As you may recall, I was unhappy with how the build stage turned out to be with the templates. It was reasonably short, but I felt bad about bolting templating on top of YAML, it also wasn't exactly clear what's going on,when are we overriding stuff in the template, and when are we adding to a list? The way I handled matrices and templating wasn't much to my liking either, it put too much burden on the CI, and some scenarios were totally opaque for anyone not versed in the language and its features.

How to write insertion sort in R The insertion sort algorithm works by constructing a sorted vector one element at a time: [...]