today's leftovers
RP4B based dual-arm robot offers 13 Degrees of Freedom
The myBuddy by Elephant Robotics, is a dual-arm platform built around a Raspberry Pi 4B. This platform is enabled with thirteen Degrees of Freedom (DoF) and a maximum payload of 250g for each arm. The platform also supports VR control and integrates a 7” touchscreen display.
Following the introduction of the mechArmPi 270, the myBuddy is another robotic platform based on Raspberry Pi 4B developed for students or software developers. The myBuddy already provides preconfigured movements/functions, however it can also be programmed by beginners (i.e. Blocky) or advanced users (i.e. Python, ROS and RVIZ).
Firmware updates, part 3: Firmware Delivery and Building
This is the third post in a series about doing device firmware updates (DFU) over the air (OTA) and continuous deployment of firmware for embedded devices. We'll explore the different parts of a complete end-to-end system with this capability.
Automated MicroSD Card Swapping Helps In Embedded Shenanigans
[Saulius Lukse] has been working on some single board computer, seemingly, running Linux. Naturally, that boots from a microSD card – and as development goes on, that card has to be reimaged all the time. Sick of constantly plugging and unplugging the microSD card between the SBC and an SD card reader, [Saulius] started looking for a more automated solution – and it wasn’t long before he found out about the SDWire project, a hardware tool that lets you swap a card between a DUT (Device Under Test) and your personal computer with no moving parts involved.
How to get NixOS hosted at OpenBSD Amsterdam
In this guide, I'll explain how to create a NixOS VM in the hosting company OpenBSD Amsterdam which only provides OpenBSD VMs hosted on OpenBSD.
I'd like to thank the team at OpenBSD Amsterdam who offered me a VM for this experiment. While they don't support NixOS officially, they are open to have customers running non-OpenBSD systems on their VMs.
14 Best Free and Open Source Remote Display Software
This article also examines the best free Linux terminal servers available. Applications run on the server with a terminal known as a thin client (also known as an X terminal) handling input and output. With a Linux Terminal Server and thin-clients, a business can remove many of the costs associated with maintenance, support, and licensing of countless desktop PCs. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 14 impressive remote desktop software. We cover remote desktop applications which use the RDP and VNC protocols. We have also included software which employs the SSH protocol which together with X11 forwarding allows encryption of remote X windows traffic.
Programming Leftovers
FreeBSD Quarterly Status Report Second Quarter 2022
Here is the second quarterly report of 2022, with 26 reports included. This quarter the quarterly team managed to publish the report much faster and, hopefully, with much fewer mistakes. If however you notice some errors, please report them so that we can correct them and also add some automatic checks in our tools to prevent them in the future and stay as efficient as possible in the pubblication process. We would also like to remind you that if for any reason you need more time to submit a quarterly report, the team will wait for you, but please warn us so that we are aware that some report is still missing. Many thanks to all those that have chosen to share their work with the FreeBSD community through the quarterly reports. Lorenzo Salvadore, on behalf of the status report team. Read on
