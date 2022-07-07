Android Leftovers
14 Best Free and Open Source Remote Display Software
This article also examines the best free Linux terminal servers available. Applications run on the server with a terminal known as a thin client (also known as an X terminal) handling input and output. With a Linux Terminal Server and thin-clients, a business can remove many of the costs associated with maintenance, support, and licensing of countless desktop PCs. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 14 impressive remote desktop software. We cover remote desktop applications which use the RDP and VNC protocols. We have also included software which employs the SSH protocol which together with X11 forwarding allows encryption of remote X windows traffic.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
FreeBSD Quarterly Status Report Second Quarter 2022
Here is the second quarterly report of 2022, with 26 reports included. This quarter the quarterly team managed to publish the report much faster and, hopefully, with much fewer mistakes. If however you notice some errors, please report them so that we can correct them and also add some automatic checks in our tools to prevent them in the future and stay as efficient as possible in the pubblication process. We would also like to remind you that if for any reason you need more time to submit a quarterly report, the team will wait for you, but please warn us so that we are aware that some report is still missing. Many thanks to all those that have chosen to share their work with the FreeBSD community through the quarterly reports. Lorenzo Salvadore, on behalf of the status report team. Read on
