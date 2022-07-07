Language Selection

MX Linux has an old-school look and feel. Here's why it's so popular

GNU
Linux

MX Linux is currently listed as the most downloaded Linux distribution on Distrowatch. This might come as a surprise to a lot of people, especially given it ranks above Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, and Ubuntu. For those who've never heard of MX Linux, it's based on Debian's stable branch as a cooperative venture between antiX and what's left of the MEPIS Linux communities. With Xfce as its default desktop (you can also download spins with either the KDE Plasma or Fluxbox desktops), it's a user-friendly, fast operating system that is a great option for those new to Linux and even those with years of skill under their belt.

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

9 Best Free and Open Source Linux Renderers

There are three main computational techniques used by rendering software: scanline, raytracing, and radiosity. Rendering is a CPU-intensive process, so some software also makes use of the Graphics processing unit (GPU) to speed up the process. Images can be rendered by a single computer or with a network of computers that work on a different part of the image. There is a large selection of open source rendering software to download. To provide an insight into the quality that is available, we have compiled a list of our favorite rendering software. We give our strongest recommendation to Blender, LuxCoreRender, Cycles and appleseed. But there’s lots of other good open source software available if they don’t meet your specific requirements. Read more

14 Best Free and Open Source Remote Display Software

This article also examines the best free Linux terminal servers available. Applications run on the server with a terminal known as a thin client (also known as an X terminal) handling input and output. With a Linux Terminal Server and thin-clients, a business can remove many of the costs associated with maintenance, support, and licensing of countless desktop PCs. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 14 impressive remote desktop software. We cover remote desktop applications which use the RDP and VNC protocols. We have also included software which employs the SSH protocol which together with X11 forwarding allows encryption of remote X windows traffic. Read more

today's leftovers

  • RP4B based dual-arm robot offers 13 Degrees of Freedom

    The myBuddy by Elephant Robotics, is a dual-arm platform built around a Raspberry Pi 4B. This platform is enabled with thirteen Degrees of Freedom (DoF) and a maximum payload of 250g for each arm. The platform also supports VR control and integrates a 7” touchscreen display.

    Following the introduction of the mechArmPi 270, the myBuddy is another robotic platform based on Raspberry Pi 4B developed for students or software developers. The myBuddy already provides preconfigured movements/functions, however it can also be programmed by beginners (i.e. Blocky) or advanced users (i.e. Python, ROS and RVIZ). 

  • Firmware updates, part 3: Firmware Delivery and Building

    This is the third post in a series about doing device firmware updates (DFU) over the air (OTA) and continuous deployment of firmware for embedded devices. We'll explore the different parts of a complete end-to-end system with this capability.

  • Automated MicroSD Card Swapping Helps In Embedded Shenanigans

    [Saulius Lukse] has been working on some single board computer, seemingly, running Linux. Naturally, that boots from a microSD card – and as development goes on, that card has to be reimaged all the time. Sick of constantly plugging and unplugging the microSD card between the SBC and an SD card reader, [Saulius] started looking for a more automated solution – and it wasn’t long before he found out about the SDWire project, a hardware tool that lets you swap a card between a DUT (Device Under Test) and your personal computer with no moving parts involved.

  • How to get NixOS hosted at OpenBSD Amsterdam

    In this guide, I'll explain how to create a NixOS VM in the hosting company OpenBSD Amsterdam which only provides OpenBSD VMs hosted on OpenBSD.

    I'd like to thank the team at OpenBSD Amsterdam who offered me a VM for this experiment. While they don't support NixOS officially, they are open to have customers running non-OpenBSD systems on their VMs.

