6 Important Factors to Consider When Choosing a Linux Distro
Linux is a modern operating system that shares many similarities with Unix. Linux is fast, reliable, and very stable. It is also easy to use and is suitable for both home and professional usage.
With hundreds of Linux distros available online, it is not always easy to find the perfect distro that fits your requirements and needs. Here are some factors that you should consider when choosing a Linux distribution for yourself.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 283 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kali Linux 2022.3 Released with Linux 5.18, New Hacking Tools, and Test Lab Environment
Kali Linux 2022.3 arrives almost three months after Kali Linux 2022.2 as a hefty update to the ethical hacking distro that brings many interesting changes, starting with a big kernel upgrade from Linux 5.16 used in the previous release to Linux kernel 5.18. Also bumped is the kernel used for Raspberry Pi devices, to Linux 5.15 LTS.
MX Linux has an old-school look and feel. Here's why it's so popular
MX Linux is currently listed as the most downloaded Linux distribution on Distrowatch. This might come as a surprise to a lot of people, especially given it ranks above Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, and Ubuntu. For those who've never heard of MX Linux, it's based on Debian's stable branch as a cooperative venture between antiX and what's left of the MEPIS Linux communities. With Xfce as its default desktop (you can also download spins with either the KDE Plasma or Fluxbox desktops), it's a user-friendly, fast operating system that is a great option for those new to Linux and even those with years of skill under their belt. Read on
Top 10 Great Ubuntu Apps for Everyone [Part 4]
This article gives you the top 10 great Ubuntu apps in 2022 (part 4) that you may use for your daily workflow.
System76 Refreshes Its Affordable Galago Pro Linux Laptop with Alder Lake CPUs
Galago Pro remains System76’s most affordable Linux-powered laptop featuring a gorgeous 14.1-inch Full HD (1920×1080) matte display, optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 3200MHz RAM, up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage, multitouch clickpad, backlit chiclet keyboard, light and durable chassis, 53 Wh Li-Ion battery, and the latest Pop!_OS Linux or Ubuntu operating system.
Recent comments
2 min 27 sec ago
1 hour 52 min ago
2 hours 19 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
3 hours 8 min ago
8 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 51 min ago
12 hours 21 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago