Kali Linux 2022.3 Released with Linux 5.18, New Hacking Tools, and Test Lab Environment Kali Linux 2022.3 arrives almost three months after Kali Linux 2022.2 as a hefty update to the ethical hacking distro that brings many interesting changes, starting with a big kernel upgrade from Linux 5.16 used in the previous release to Linux kernel 5.18. Also bumped is the kernel used for Raspberry Pi devices, to Linux 5.15 LTS.

MX Linux has an old-school look and feel. Here's why it's so popular MX Linux is currently listed as the most downloaded Linux distribution on Distrowatch. This might come as a surprise to a lot of people, especially given it ranks above Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, and Ubuntu. For those who've never heard of MX Linux, it's based on Debian's stable branch as a cooperative venture between antiX and what's left of the MEPIS Linux communities. With Xfce as its default desktop (you can also download spins with either the KDE Plasma or Fluxbox desktops), it's a user-friendly, fast operating system that is a great option for those new to Linux and even those with years of skill under their belt. Read on