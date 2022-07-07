Innovation is a key quality for business leaders, especially within IT. It is an inward process that involves listening to others and pooling information to develop creative and strategic decisions. Innovation fuels and strengthens business efforts and impacts an organization’s growth strategy and is also a top priority for many businesses as they revamp digital transformation efforts.

While the ability to innovate is heavily sought after in the IT world, several crucial characteristics help form an excellent leader. Many of these qualities support the broader concept of innovation and help fuel great ideas across the team, allowing IT leaders to inspire employees better and achieve company goals.

Being an IT leader today requires a dual combination of hard and soft skills: the ability to bridge the technical/management divide and effectively listen to and communicate with others.