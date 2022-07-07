Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Fedora Linux 38 development schedule
Fedora Linux 37 branches from Rawhide today. While there’s still a lot of work before the Fedora Linux 37 release in October, this marks the beginning of the Fedora Linux 38 development cycle. The work you do in Rawhide will be in the Fedora Linux 38 release in April.
Beyond innovation: Cross-functional skills for IT leaders
Innovation is a key quality for business leaders, especially within IT. It is an inward process that involves listening to others and pooling information to develop creative and strategic decisions. Innovation fuels and strengthens business efforts and impacts an organization’s growth strategy and is also a top priority for many businesses as they revamp digital transformation efforts.
While the ability to innovate is heavily sought after in the IT world, several crucial characteristics help form an excellent leader. Many of these qualities support the broader concept of innovation and help fuel great ideas across the team, allowing IT leaders to inspire employees better and achieve company goals.
Being an IT leader today requires a dual combination of hard and soft skills: the ability to bridge the technical/management divide and effectively listen to and communicate with others.
Kubernetes network stack fundamentals: How pods on different nodes communicate | Enable Sysadmin
Learn how pods communicate with each other when they are on different Kubernetes nodes.
Hands on vDPA: what do you do when you ain't got the hardware (Part 1)
In an earlier post, we provided hands-on instructions leveraging the vdpa_sim simulator. As the virtio/vDPA project continues to evolve, we have changed the process used for creating vDPA devices. We have also introduced a new vDPA software device called vp_vdpa which provides real traffic capabilities compared to loopback-only mode the previous vdpa_sim software device provided
In this article we explain the different vDPA software simulators, and provide detailed instruction for hands-on use cases you can try out.
We now have two vDPA software simulators: vdpa_sim and vp_vdpa.
In Part 1 of this article we’ll focus on hands-on examples with vdpa_sim, and in Part 2 we’ll look at hands-on examples with vp_vdpa.
Automation mesh explained: Scalability and reliability for the hybrid cloud the edge
Scaling automation across different platforms, teams and locations can be challenging. Each region, environment and technologist can have specific, niche automation requirements, making it even harder to deliver a single solution for every use case. So how can IT teams execute their automation more consistently, while still managing a platform centrally? And how can they automate endpoints in remote areas with limited connectivity?
Just like edge computing requires bringing various compute resources closer to the endpoints, automation at scale has similar requirements: Organizations must deliver and run automation closer to the devices that need it.
Kali Linux 2022.3 Released with Linux 5.18, New Hacking Tools, and Test Lab Environment
Kali Linux 2022.3 arrives almost three months after Kali Linux 2022.2 as a hefty update to the ethical hacking distro that brings many interesting changes, starting with a big kernel upgrade from Linux 5.16 used in the previous release to Linux kernel 5.18. Also bumped is the kernel used for Raspberry Pi devices, to Linux 5.15 LTS.
MX Linux has an old-school look and feel. Here's why it's so popular
MX Linux is currently listed as the most downloaded Linux distribution on Distrowatch. This might come as a surprise to a lot of people, especially given it ranks above Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, and Ubuntu. For those who've never heard of MX Linux, it's based on Debian's stable branch as a cooperative venture between antiX and what's left of the MEPIS Linux communities. With Xfce as its default desktop (you can also download spins with either the KDE Plasma or Fluxbox desktops), it's a user-friendly, fast operating system that is a great option for those new to Linux and even those with years of skill under their belt. Read on
Top 10 Great Ubuntu Apps for Everyone [Part 4]
This article gives you the top 10 great Ubuntu apps in 2022 (part 4) that you may use for your daily workflow.
System76 Refreshes Its Affordable Galago Pro Linux Laptop with Alder Lake CPUs
Galago Pro remains System76’s most affordable Linux-powered laptop featuring a gorgeous 14.1-inch Full HD (1920×1080) matte display, optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 3200MHz RAM, up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage, multitouch clickpad, backlit chiclet keyboard, light and durable chassis, 53 Wh Li-Ion battery, and the latest Pop!_OS Linux or Ubuntu operating system.
