Data security is a serious issue for businesses all around the globe. Organizations may better safeguard their systems and data against internal and external attacks by doing vulnerability assessments and penetration testing. The Metasploit framework is one such penetration testing tool discussed in this essay. Metasploit is a flexible and robust penetration testing framework that can handle all aspects of the penetration testing life cycle. It is a free and open-source penetration testing framework that is accessible for almost all common operating systems.

Metasploit Framework was created by Ruby language developers and is accessible for installation on a variety of operating systems. It supports all major Linux and Unix distributions, as well as macOS and Windows.

In addition to command-line input, graphical user interfaces are offered for easier operation. Add-ons allow the framework to be extended in multiple languages.

The framework has a modular structure that separates between developer and attacker duties. The attack techniques (exploits) and the code to be executed are separated. Exploits must be properly adapted to the various software and hardware vulnerabilities. When an attack technique is successful and the system can be penetrated or hacked, the code is employed.