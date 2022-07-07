today's howtos
Let's Update Our Server, 2022 Edition
This is pretty straightforward. Any sysadmin will know that all you need to do is to run your package manager. It's usually yum, dnf, apt, or some other similar thing. A command similar to this is probably the way: [...]
How to Integrate ONLYOFFICE in WordPress for Document Editing
It’s no secret that WordPress is one of the most popular content management systems for websites and blogs all over the Internet. In fact, 43% of the web is built on the WordPress platform.
Popularity is not only caused by the powerful blog publishing and website-building features offered by the content management system. Plugins and themes also play an important role in making WordPress a preferred choice for blog owners and web developers.
How To Fix Broken Packages On Raspberry Pi OS | Itsubuntu.com
How to fix broken packages on Raspberry Pi OS
While using Raspberry Pi OS, sometime you might come across the broken packages error. Due to incomplete or unnecessary package installation and improper package management, Raspberry Pi OS throws this sort of error.
In this tutorial, we will show you the method to fix broken packages on Raspberry Pi OS.
How To Fix “mvn Command Not Found” Error | Itsubuntu.com
You have to deal with this error “mvn command not found” error while trying to invoke the maven utility in Unix systems. Don’t worry we are here with the solutions for this error.
Fixing the “Too many open files” Error in Linux
If your Linux usage experience has led/exposed you to high-load Linux server environments, then there is a high chance you’ve crossed paths with the infamous “too many open files” error.
This Linux OS error simply implies that too many files (file descriptors) have been opened by a process and therefore no more files can be opened because the maximum open file limit has been met. Each system user or process in a Linux environment is assigned an open file limit value which is rather small.
How to install Jameica on Ubuntu 22.04
In this post, you will learn how to install Jameica on Ubuntu 22.04.
Install Metasploit Framework on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | Mark Ai Code
Data security is a serious issue for businesses all around the globe. Organizations may better safeguard their systems and data against internal and external attacks by doing vulnerability assessments and penetration testing. The Metasploit framework is one such penetration testing tool discussed in this essay. Metasploit is a flexible and robust penetration testing framework that can handle all aspects of the penetration testing life cycle. It is a free and open-source penetration testing framework that is accessible for almost all common operating systems.
Metasploit Framework was created by Ruby language developers and is accessible for installation on a variety of operating systems. It supports all major Linux and Unix distributions, as well as macOS and Windows.
In addition to command-line input, graphical user interfaces are offered for easier operation. Add-ons allow the framework to be extended in multiple languages.
The framework has a modular structure that separates between developer and attacker duties. The attack techniques (exploits) and the code to be executed are separated. Exploits must be properly adapted to the various software and hardware vulnerabilities. When an attack technique is successful and the system can be penetrated or hacked, the code is employed.
How to Install CRI-O Container Runtime on Ubuntu 22.04
CRI-O is a lightweight container runtime alternative to Docker for Kubernetes. It’s an implementation of Kubernetes CRI (Container Runtime Interface) and compliance with OCI runtime (Open Container initiative).
TSIG Error From SSSD
A common error when using the sssd daemon to authenticate via Active Directory on Linux seems to be:
sssd[$PID]: ; TSIG error with server: tsig verify failure
This is from sssd launching the command “nsupdate -g” to do dynamic DNS updates. It is possible to specify the DNS server in /etc/sssd/sssd.conf but that will only be used AFTER the default servers have been attempted, so it seems impossible to stop this error from happening. It doesn’t appear to do any harm as the correct server is discovered and used eventually. The commands piped to the nsupdate command will be something like....
Adam Young: Building and Running the Linux Kernel Selftests on AARCH64/ Fedora
I won’t go into checking out or building the Kernel, as that is covered elsewhere. Assuming you have a buildable Kernel, you can build the tests with:
make -C tools/testing/selftests
But you are probably going to see errors like this:
ksm_tests.c:7:10: fatal error: numa.h: No such file or directory 7 | #include | ^~~~~~~~ compilation terminated.
Security Leftovers
Games: Steam Deck, Nine Noir, and More
YunoHost 11.0 (Bullseye) release
Following these last months of alpha and beta-testing, we are glad to announce the release of YunoHost 11.0 running on Debian 11 (Bullseye)! Read on
