Games: Steam Deck, Nine Noir, and More
Steam Deck gets a performance fix available in Preview
After the recent SteamOS 3.3 release, it came with some unfortunate performance issues for the Steam Deck that Valve continues to address. The first was a random bit of micro-stutter that I highlighted and Valve fixed, but it seems there were other problems.
Adventure game Nine Noir Lives seems to let you lick everything
Nine Noir Lives is an upcoming point and click adventure game that follows feline private investigator Cuddles Nutterbutter. A new brief trailer is out, showing off a very important game mechanic.
Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack is another fun looking point and clicker coming
Do you love your point and click adventures? We have another to highlight with Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack that will have Native Linux support.
Two Point Campus from the dev of Two Point Hospital out now
Two Point Campus is the next game from Two Point Studios and SEGA, the same lot that gave us Two Point Hospital. It comes with Native Linux support and works on the Steam Deck right away.
W4 Games formed to help developers using Godot Engine
Here's a very interesting development for the world of the open source Godot Engine, as a new company named W4 Games has been formed to push it further than ever before. Founded by Godot Engine veterans Juan Linietsky, Rémi Verschelde and Fabio Alessandrelli, and veteran entrepreneur Nicola Farronato the idea is to provide commercial assistance to developers of all sorts using Godot Engine.
What if Pong had 'lore, special moves & gay aliens'? You get ZONERS
The developer of ZONERS certainly had an interesting pitch when introducing their new game over email and it turns out it's pretty fun. Scanning over my inbox recently and I come across "What if pong had lore, special moves & gay aliens?" as a title and that's certainly one way to grab my attention.
Emberbane is a pixel action-platformer inspired by Avatar the Last Airbender
The popular Avatar the Last Airbender series continues to have an influence on game developers, with Emberbane being announced as an upcoming pixel action-platformer with combat revolving around a mixture of four elements with unique abilities.
