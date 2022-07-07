Leftovers: AlmaLinux, Red Hat, and Programming
AlmaLinux Going Full Community by Holding First Election
I’ve been in the dumps lately, mainly from a combination of six years of watching our democracy go down the drain, two-and-a-half years hiding from a virus by mainly staying at home in a rural area where I don’t know anyone who’s anything like me, and a dozen or more years spent watching the open source noncorporate user community become more and more marginalized.
Oh, and then there’s Ukraine.
Red Hat Application Services for the edge
Branch offices and stores, the manufacturing floor, remote sensors, ships and planes — all of these locations represent the vast and distant frontier known as "the edge." The edge is not new. Those branches and locations have always been out there, functioning and supporting the business. But what is new are the state-of-the-art technologies that can help you take greater advantage of the edge than ever before.
“Hello world” is slower in C++ than in C (Linux)
How fast do these programs run? We can check using a benchmarking tool such as hyperfine. Such tools handle various factors such as shell starting time and so forth.
Using Makefile Wildcards
In this article, you’ll get a quick introduction to Make, where you’ll be shown an example C application. Don’t be worried if you’re not familiar with C programming; the application is simple to understand, and your familiarity with any language is more than enough. With this application, you’ll be guided through various ways to implement wildcards into the build process.
Namibia R Users Group: Fostering the Budding R Community in Namibia￼
The R community in Namibia is fairly new. We just launched our group in April and have since hosted three events. So far the turnout has been quite encouraging and the gender balance is also good. Seeing an equal number of male and female participants in our sessions was heartwarming. At least 40 percent of the participants so far are totally beginners and have not used R at all. The rest of the percentage comprises graduate students. Our events have been online so far.
Security Leftovers
Games: Steam Deck, Nine Noir, and More
today's howtos
YunoHost 11.0 (Bullseye) release
Following these last months of alpha and beta-testing, we are glad to announce the release of YunoHost 11.0 running on Debian 11 (Bullseye)! Read on
