Security Leftovers Bumper load of fixes from Microsoft on August Patch Tuesday This vulnerability is a zero-day and is being exploited in the wild. Of the 118 flaws for which patches were issued on Tuesday, 17 were rated as critical and 101 as important.

Microsoft Releases August 2022 Security Updates Microsoft has released updates to address multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft software. An attacker can exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

Microsoft Patch Tuesday, August 2022 Edition Microsoft today released updates to fix a record 141 security vulnerabilities in its Windows operating systems and related software. Once again, Microsoft is patching a zero-day vulnerability in the Microsoft Support Diagnostics Tool (MSDT), a service built into Windows. Redmond also addressed multiple flaws in Exchange Server — including one that was disclosed publicly prior to today — and it is urging organizations that use Exchange for email to update as soon as possible and to enable additional protections. As always, please consider backing up your system or at least your important documents and data before applying system updates. And if you run into any problems with these updates, please drop a note about it here in the comments.

Parliament of Finland website [DDoS] The website of the Finnish parliament is currently inaccessible due to a denial of service attack. According to Yle, a Russian [cracker] group has posted on their Telegram channel that they are behind the attack.