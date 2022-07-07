Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

What is the Difference Between macOS and Linux?

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 10th of August 2022 08:57:20 AM Filed under
Linux
Mac

While the differences between Linux and Windows are quite obvious, Linux and macOS may seem similar to many.

Both can run Unix commands in the terminal, and the user experience is vastly different from Windows. And not all Windows applications and games are available for macOS and Linux.

This is why some people even think Apple’s macOS is based on Linux. But that is not the case. macOS is not Linux despite the similarities.

There are plenty of differences between the two UNIX-like operating systems and I shall highlight both the similarities and the differences in this article.

So, let’s compare Apple and Orange Penguin.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Security Leftovers

  • Bumper load of fixes from Microsoft on August Patch Tuesday

    This vulnerability is a zero-day and is being exploited in the wild. Of the 118 flaws for which patches were issued on Tuesday, 17 were rated as critical and 101 as important.

  • Microsoft Releases August 2022 Security Updates

    Microsoft has released updates to address multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft software. An attacker can exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

  • Microsoft Patch Tuesday, August 2022 Edition

    Microsoft today released updates to fix a record 141 security vulnerabilities in its Windows operating systems and related software. Once again, Microsoft is patching a zero-day vulnerability in the Microsoft Support Diagnostics Tool (MSDT), a service built into Windows. Redmond also addressed multiple flaws in Exchange Server — including one that was disclosed publicly prior to today — and it is urging organizations that use Exchange for email to update as soon as possible and to enable additional protections.

    As always, please consider backing up your system or at least your important documents and data before applying system updates. And if you run into any problems with these updates, please drop a note about it here in the comments.

  • Parliament of Finland website [DDoS]

    The website of the Finnish parliament is currently inaccessible due to a denial of service attack. According to Yle, a Russian [cracker] group has posted on their Telegram channel that they are behind the attack.

Games: Steam Deck, Nine Noir, and More

today's howtos

  • Let's Update Our Server, 2022 Edition

    This is pretty straightforward. Any sysadmin will know that all you need to do is to run your package manager. It's usually yum, dnf, apt, or some other similar thing. A command similar to this is probably the way: [...]

  • How to Integrate ONLYOFFICE in WordPress for Document Editing

    It’s no secret that WordPress is one of the most popular content management systems for websites and blogs all over the Internet. In fact, 43% of the web is built on the WordPress platform.

    Popularity is not only caused by the powerful blog publishing and website-building features offered by the content management system. Plugins and themes also play an important role in making WordPress a preferred choice for blog owners and web developers.

  • How To Fix Broken Packages On Raspberry Pi OS | Itsubuntu.com

    How to fix broken packages on Raspberry Pi OS While using Raspberry Pi OS, sometime you might come across the broken packages error. Due to incomplete or unnecessary package installation and improper package management, Raspberry Pi OS throws this sort of error. In this tutorial, we will show you the method to fix broken packages on Raspberry Pi OS.

  • How To Fix “mvn Command Not Found” Error | Itsubuntu.com

    You have to deal with this error “mvn command not found” error while trying to invoke the maven utility in Unix systems. Don’t worry we are here with the solutions for this error.

  • Fixing the “Too many open files” Error in Linux

    If your Linux usage experience has led/exposed you to high-load Linux server environments, then there is a high chance you’ve crossed paths with the infamous “too many open files” error. This Linux OS error simply implies that too many files (file descriptors) have been opened by a process and therefore no more files can be opened because the maximum open file limit has been met. Each system user or process in a Linux environment is assigned an open file limit value which is rather small.

  • How to install Jameica on Ubuntu 22.04

    In this post, you will learn how to install Jameica on Ubuntu 22.04.

  • Install Metasploit Framework on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | Mark Ai Code

    Data security is a serious issue for businesses all around the globe. Organizations may better safeguard their systems and data against internal and external attacks by doing vulnerability assessments and penetration testing. The Metasploit framework is one such penetration testing tool discussed in this essay. Metasploit is a flexible and robust penetration testing framework that can handle all aspects of the penetration testing life cycle. It is a free and open-source penetration testing framework that is accessible for almost all common operating systems. Metasploit Framework was created by Ruby language developers and is accessible for installation on a variety of operating systems. It supports all major Linux and Unix distributions, as well as macOS and Windows. In addition to command-line input, graphical user interfaces are offered for easier operation. Add-ons allow the framework to be extended in multiple languages. The framework has a modular structure that separates between developer and attacker duties. The attack techniques (exploits) and the code to be executed are separated. Exploits must be properly adapted to the various software and hardware vulnerabilities. When an attack technique is successful and the system can be penetrated or hacked, the code is employed.

  • How to Install CRI-O Container Runtime on Ubuntu 22.04

    CRI-O is a lightweight container runtime alternative to Docker for Kubernetes. It’s an implementation of Kubernetes CRI (Container Runtime Interface) and compliance with OCI runtime (Open Container initiative).

  • TSIG Error From SSSD

    A common error when using the sssd daemon to authenticate via Active Directory on Linux seems to be: sssd[$PID]: ; TSIG error with server: tsig verify failure This is from sssd launching the command “nsupdate -g” to do dynamic DNS updates. It is possible to specify the DNS server in /etc/sssd/sssd.conf but that will only be used AFTER the default servers have been attempted, so it seems impossible to stop this error from happening. It doesn’t appear to do any harm as the correct server is discovered and used eventually. The commands piped to the nsupdate command will be something like....

  • Adam Young: Building and Running the Linux Kernel Selftests on AARCH64/ Fedora

    I won’t go into checking out or building the Kernel, as that is covered elsewhere. Assuming you have a buildable Kernel, you can build the tests with: make -C tools/testing/selftests But you are probably going to see errors like this: 

    ksm_tests.c:7:10: fatal error: numa.h: No such file or directory
    7 | #include 
      |          ^~~~~~~~
compilation terminated.

YunoHost 11.0 (Bullseye) release

Following these last months of alpha and beta-testing, we are glad to announce the release of YunoHost 11.0 running on Debian 11 (Bullseye)! Read on

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6