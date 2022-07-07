Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 10th of August 2022 08:57:20 AM

While the differences between Linux and Windows are quite obvious, Linux and macOS may seem similar to many.

Both can run Unix commands in the terminal, and the user experience is vastly different from Windows. And not all Windows applications and games are available for macOS and Linux.

This is why some people even think Apple’s macOS is based on Linux. But that is not the case. macOS is not Linux despite the similarities.

There are plenty of differences between the two UNIX-like operating systems and I shall highlight both the similarities and the differences in this article.

So, let’s compare Apple and Orange Penguin.