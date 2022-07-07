Businesses should dump Windows for Linux I've been preaching the gospel of the Linux desktop for more years than some of you have been alive. However, unless you argue that the Linux desktop includes Android smartphones and ChromeOS laptops, there will be no year of the Linux desktop. But there should be. For example, as GitLab recently revealed in its onboarding document for employees, staffers can run macOS, and they can run Linux on their desktops. But Windows? Forget about it! Why? GitLab explained: "Due to Microsoft Windows' dominance in desktop operating systems, Windows is the platform most targeted by spyware, viruses, and ransomware." Read onBusinesses should dump Windows for Linux • The Register

Fedora / Red Hat/ IBM Leftovers Implementing security benchmarks with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform This article is the first in a two-part series. Here we take a step back and look at the evolving IT security risk landscape and how it is impacting organizations, after which we'll look at a suggested automated compliance architecture. In part two, we will demonstrate what the automated compliance architecture can look like in action when using Red Hat Insights and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform. Anyone who has owned or been in a car has probably seen at least one or more symbols appear on a car’s dashboard. The dashboard indicates when an issue has arisen that requires attention. You'll often find that when an issue is not addressed, it ends up consuming more of the car owner’s time and energy, and increases their levels of stress. Are those consequences worth the risk of not quickly dealing with warnings and advisories when they appear, before they have the chance to become a problem in the first place?

Understanding Red Hat Linux Price and Pricing “Despite being around for two decades and being one of the most popular Linux server distributions, the pricing of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), sometimes called Red Hat Linux, is still a common source of confusion, both among its existing users and those who are just thinking about making the switch.” [...] RHEL uses a much more conservative release cycle than Fedora. New features are typically first made available to Fedora users and don’t make it to RHEL until they are polished. While both RHEL and Fedora can be used for commercial purposes, only RHEL receives commercial support. “Developers and Linux enthusiasts flock to Fedora for the latest features and the opportunity to directly collaborate with Red Hat engineering,” explains Red Hat on its website. “Banks, stock exchanges, hospitals, and businesses that run the world’s leading websites choose Red Hat Enterprise Linux for the platform’s performance, stability, and security, which lets them implement mature and well-organized IT infrastructures across the enterprise.”

OKR planning: How to avoid these common pitfalls Numerous impactful tech companies' success leans heavily on a concept almost half a century old. OKRs – objectives and key results – have enabled large organizations to focus their teams and stay ahead of competition and expectations. OKRs are still a bit under the radar – a survey of 1,500 Americans found that only 29 percent of adults in the workforce were familiar with OKRs – but for those using them, they’ve been transformative. The real magic of OKRs is how they help improve efficiencies and awareness by creating a playbook for achieving primary company goals. But OKRs are a major driver of growth only when they’re properly attuned to your priorities. A playbook is no good if it’s unclear or sets everyone running in the wrong direction. Several common OKR pitfalls are easy to avoid with the right planning.

7 skills CIOs say are core to their jobs Soft skills, like emotional intelligence, empathy, and communication, often set great leaders apart from the rest. These traits may come naturally to a lucky few, but most people need to be intentional in building and continually improving these skills. We recently asked CIOs how they have worked to develop their soft skills throughout their career – and which ones have been the most beneficial in their role. Here’s what they had to say.