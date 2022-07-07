IPFS Growing Up
-
IPFS and their gateways
The InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) is according to the Wikipedia description: “a protocol, hypermedia and file sharing peer-to-peer network for storing and sharing data in a distributed file system.”. It works a little like bittorrent and you typically access content on it using a very long hash in an ipfs:// URL.
[...]
This approach has its biggest benefit of course when you can actually use a remote IPFS gateway. I presume most random ordinary users who want to access IPFS does not actually want to download, install and run an IPFS gateway on their machine to use this new power. They might very well appreciate the idea and convenience of accessing a remote IPFS gateway.
-
IPFS as a first-class citizen in FFmpeg, who’s next?
FFmpeg (opens new window) is the leading media framework that allows you to watch videos in almost any format. This framework is at the very core of many applications (think, for example, of OBS Studio (opens new window), KODI (opens new window), VLC (opens new window), and even some game engines rely on it). Allowing FFmpeg to handle the IPFS protocol enables IPFS usage in many more applications than previously possible.
This post will explain how native IPFS support in FFmpeg came to be, how it can be used, how it might affect you and what the future could potentially hold!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 222 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Businesses should dump Windows for Linux
I've been preaching the gospel of the Linux desktop for more years than some of you have been alive. However, unless you argue that the Linux desktop includes Android smartphones and ChromeOS laptops, there will be no year of the Linux desktop. But there should be. For example, as GitLab recently revealed in its onboarding document for employees, staffers can run macOS, and they can run Linux on their desktops. But Windows? Forget about it! Why? GitLab explained: "Due to Microsoft Windows' dominance in desktop operating systems, Windows is the platform most targeted by spyware, viruses, and ransomware." Read onBusinesses should dump Windows for Linux • The Register
Fedora / Red Hat/ IBM Leftovers
weston 10.0.91
This is the alpha release for Weston 11.0.0.Read on
Linux Fu: The Chrome OS Flex Virtualization
You’ve probably heard about Google Chromebooks. Like Android, Chrome OS is based on some variant of Linux, but it is targeted at the “cloud first” strategy so Chromebooks typically don’t have a huge amount of storage or compute power. If you have a real Chromebook, you can also use it to run certain other kinds of programs via virtualization. However, Google has recently pushed out Chrome OS Flex which is meant to install on a spare laptop you might happen to have hanging around. Seems attractive to take that only Windows 7 laptop and repurpose it to run Chrome OS, especially if you can run Linux apps on it. Unfortunately, Chrome OS Flex has a very different use case and I would only recommend installing it if you meet the exact use case it addresses. The other option, of course, is to just install Linux on that old hardware. There are several distributions that are made for that purpose and, honestly, even most of the major distributions will work fine on older hardware with a little tweaking to turn off some of the more resource-costly features. That assumes you know how to install, tweak, and maintain Linux. Read on
Recent comments
1 hour 19 min ago
7 hours 55 min ago
8 hours 20 min ago
9 hours 51 min ago
12 hours 2 min ago
19 hours 48 min ago
19 hours 49 min ago
20 hours 9 min ago
20 hours 28 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago