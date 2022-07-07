today's howtos
-
MX Linux makes sharing folders with Samba as simple as it gets | TechRepublic
I frequently share files on my LAN. Back and forth and back and forth — the sharing fun never ends. To that end, it’s a good thing I can manage those shares with the help of Samba. Once a directory has been made available, I can reach it from any operating system within my network.
With some distributions, setting up a Samba share means installing the software and then manually configuring those shares via the /etc/samba/smb.conf file. There are some distributions that make the process considerably easier.
-
How to Use Sar (System Activity Reporter) | Linux Journal
In this article, we're going to take a look at the System Activity Reporter, also known as the sar command. This command will help us with seeing a historical view of the performance of our server. You'll see examples of installing it, running it manually, and more. Let's get started!
-
How to Edit Files as Root in Ubuntu using GUI File Manager
Learn the way to edit text and other files on Ubuntu as a root user using Nautilus GUI File Manager without the help of the Command Terminal. The tutorial is valid for all Ubuntu versions such as 22.04, 20.04, and 18.04…
-
3 ways to Install Discord on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux
Discord is an app for instant messaging, chats as well as voice and video conferences that can be used on mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets as well as on the computer. This free communication software was originally designed for gamers to talk to while playing online together or for like-minded people can have group chats on a specific topic. In the meantime, the software is much more than that. On Discord, the focus is on the server: Every user can open their own server and invite friends, acquaintances, family, and colleagues to join. Even if you don’t own a Discord server, still using its client can be a very useful medium to perform calls or write to people from your friend’s list or start group calls.
-
How to Install Google Chrome on macOS - Quick Installation Guide
Google Chrome is one of the most widely used web browsers today, with over 1 billion users across the world. While it is available for Windows and macOS – as well as Linux – natively, it can also be installed on OS X using third-party utilities. Installing Google Chrome directly from the official website will only get you so far. Instead, to get the most out of it on a Mac, you need to install it directly from its standalone installer file. Installing Google Chrome on your Mac is not very difficult either.
There are several ways in which you can install Google Chrome on macOS. In this blog post, we will discuss installing Google Chrome on macOS.
-
How To Install Apache on Rocky Linux 9 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache on Rocky Linux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache is an open-source web server and is available for free. Apache is popular as part of the LAMP setup, being the A in the Acronym. The apache server functionality can be extended with the many available modules.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache web server on Rocky Linux. 9.
-
How To Install Rocket.Chat on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rocket.Chat on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Rocket.Chat is an open-source self-hosted chat platform that can be used as an alternative to Slack. It comes with many features that you would like to have in your self-hosted environment e.g. video conferencing, group chats, and integration with other platforms. So if you have a small business, team, or some organization where you need to contact multiple people on your team, Rocket.Chat might be the go-to software to try today.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Rocket.Chat on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
Businesses should dump Windows for Linux
I've been preaching the gospel of the Linux desktop for more years than some of you have been alive. However, unless you argue that the Linux desktop includes Android smartphones and ChromeOS laptops, there will be no year of the Linux desktop. But there should be. For example, as GitLab recently revealed in its onboarding document for employees, staffers can run macOS, and they can run Linux on their desktops. But Windows? Forget about it! Why? GitLab explained: "Due to Microsoft Windows' dominance in desktop operating systems, Windows is the platform most targeted by spyware, viruses, and ransomware." Read onBusinesses should dump Windows for Linux • The Register
Fedora / Red Hat/ IBM Leftovers
weston 10.0.91
This is the alpha release for Weston 11.0.0.Read on
Linux Fu: The Chrome OS Flex Virtualization
You’ve probably heard about Google Chromebooks. Like Android, Chrome OS is based on some variant of Linux, but it is targeted at the “cloud first” strategy so Chromebooks typically don’t have a huge amount of storage or compute power. If you have a real Chromebook, you can also use it to run certain other kinds of programs via virtualization. However, Google has recently pushed out Chrome OS Flex which is meant to install on a spare laptop you might happen to have hanging around. Seems attractive to take that only Windows 7 laptop and repurpose it to run Chrome OS, especially if you can run Linux apps on it. Unfortunately, Chrome OS Flex has a very different use case and I would only recommend installing it if you meet the exact use case it addresses. The other option, of course, is to just install Linux on that old hardware. There are several distributions that are made for that purpose and, honestly, even most of the major distributions will work fine on older hardware with a little tweaking to turn off some of the more resource-costly features. That assumes you know how to install, tweak, and maintain Linux. Read on
