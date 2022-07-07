Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 10th of August 2022 05:13:02 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • MX Linux makes sharing folders with Samba as simple as it gets | TechRepublic

    I frequently share files on my LAN. Back and forth and back and forth — the sharing fun never ends. To that end, it’s a good thing I can manage those shares with the help of Samba. Once a directory has been made available, I can reach it from any operating system within my network.

    With some distributions, setting up a Samba share means installing the software and then manually configuring those shares via the /etc/samba/smb.conf file. There are some distributions that make the process considerably easier.

  • How to Use Sar (System Activity Reporter) | Linux Journal

    In this article, we're going to take a look at the System Activity Reporter, also known as the sar command. This command will help us with seeing a historical view of the performance of our server. You'll see examples of installing it, running it manually, and more. Let's get started!

  • How to Edit Files as Root in Ubuntu using GUI File Manager

    Learn the way to edit text and other files on Ubuntu as a root user using Nautilus GUI File Manager without the help of the Command Terminal. The tutorial is valid for all Ubuntu versions such as 22.04, 20.04, and 18.04…

  • 3 ways to Install Discord on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux

    Discord is an app for instant messaging, chats as well as voice and video conferences that can be used on mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets as well as on the computer. This free communication software was originally designed for gamers to talk to while playing online together or for like-minded people can have group chats on a specific topic. In the meantime, the software is much more than that. On Discord, the focus is on the server: Every user can open their own server and invite friends, acquaintances, family, and colleagues to join. Even if you don’t own a Discord server, still using its client can be a very useful medium to perform calls or write to people from your friend’s list or start group calls.

  • How to Install Google Chrome on macOS - Quick Installation Guide

    Google Chrome is one of the most widely used web browsers today, with over 1 billion users across the world. While it is available for Windows and macOS – as well as Linux – natively, it can also be installed on OS X using third-party utilities. Installing Google Chrome directly from the official website will only get you so far. Instead, to get the most out of it on a Mac, you need to install it directly from its standalone installer file. Installing Google Chrome on your Mac is not very difficult either.

    There are several ways in which you can install Google Chrome on macOS. In this blog post, we will discuss installing Google Chrome on macOS.

  • How To Install Apache on Rocky Linux 9 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache on Rocky Linux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, Apache is an open-source web server and is available for free. Apache is popular as part of the LAMP setup, being the A in the Acronym. The apache server functionality can be extended with the many available modules.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Apache web server on Rocky Linux. 9.

  • How To Install Rocket.Chat on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rocket.Chat on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Rocket.Chat is an open-source self-hosted chat platform that can be used as an alternative to Slack. It comes with many features that you would like to have in your self-hosted environment e.g. video conferencing, group chats, and integration with other platforms. So if you have a small business, team, or some organization where you need to contact multiple people on your team, Rocket.Chat might be the go-to software to try today.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Rocket.Chat on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

Businesses should dump Windows for Linux

I've been preaching the gospel of the Linux desktop for more years than some of you have been alive. However, unless you argue that the Linux desktop includes Android smartphones and ChromeOS laptops, there will be no year of the Linux desktop. But there should be. For example, as GitLab recently revealed in its onboarding document for employees, staffers can run macOS, and they can run Linux on their desktops. But Windows? Forget about it! Why? GitLab explained: "Due to Microsoft Windows' dominance in desktop operating systems, Windows is the platform most targeted by spyware, viruses, and ransomware." Read onBusinesses should dump Windows for Linux • The Register

Fedora / Red Hat/ IBM Leftovers

  • Implementing security benchmarks with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform

    This article is the first in a two-part series. Here we take a step back and look at the evolving IT security risk landscape and how it is impacting organizations, after which we'll look at a suggested automated compliance architecture. In part two, we will demonstrate what the automated compliance architecture can look like in action when using Red Hat Insights and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform. Anyone who has owned or been in a car has probably seen at least one or more symbols appear on a car’s dashboard. The dashboard indicates when an issue has arisen that requires attention. You'll often find that when an issue is not addressed, it ends up consuming more of the car owner’s time and energy, and increases their levels of stress. Are those consequences worth the risk of not quickly dealing with warnings and advisories when they appear, before they have the chance to become a problem in the first place?

  • Understanding Red Hat Linux Price and Pricing

    “Despite being around for two decades and being one of the most popular Linux server distributions, the pricing of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), sometimes called Red Hat Linux, is still a common source of confusion, both among its existing users and those who are just thinking about making the switch.” [...] RHEL uses a much more conservative release cycle than Fedora. New features are typically first made available to Fedora users and don’t make it to RHEL until they are polished. While both RHEL and Fedora can be used for commercial purposes, only RHEL receives commercial support. “Developers and Linux enthusiasts flock to Fedora for the latest features and the opportunity to directly collaborate with Red Hat engineering,” explains Red Hat on its website. “Banks, stock exchanges, hospitals, and businesses that run the world’s leading websites choose Red Hat Enterprise Linux for the platform’s performance, stability, and security, which lets them implement mature and well-organized IT infrastructures across the enterprise.”

  • OKR planning: How to avoid these common pitfalls

    Numerous impactful tech companies' success leans heavily on a concept almost half a century old. OKRs – objectives and key results – have enabled large organizations to focus their teams and stay ahead of competition and expectations. OKRs are still a bit under the radar – a survey of 1,500 Americans found that only 29 percent of adults in the workforce were familiar with OKRs – but for those using them, they’ve been transformative. The real magic of OKRs is how they help improve efficiencies and awareness by creating a playbook for achieving primary company goals. But OKRs are a major driver of growth only when they’re properly attuned to your priorities. A playbook is no good if it’s unclear or sets everyone running in the wrong direction. Several common OKR pitfalls are easy to avoid with the right planning.

  • 7 skills CIOs say are core to their jobs

    Soft skills, like emotional intelligence, empathy, and communication, often set great leaders apart from the rest. These traits may come naturally to a lucky few, but most people need to be intentional in building and continually improving these skills. We recently asked CIOs how they have worked to develop their soft skills throughout their career – and which ones have been the most beneficial in their role. Here’s what they had to say.

weston 10.0.91

This is the alpha release for Weston 11.0.0.
Linux Fu: The Chrome OS Flex Virtualization

You’ve probably heard about Google Chromebooks. Like Android, Chrome OS is based on some variant of Linux, but it is targeted at the “cloud first” strategy so Chromebooks typically don’t have a huge amount of storage or compute power. If you have a real Chromebook, you can also use it to run certain other kinds of programs via virtualization. However, Google has recently pushed out Chrome OS Flex which is meant to install on a spare laptop you might happen to have hanging around. Seems attractive to take that only Windows 7 laptop and repurpose it to run Chrome OS, especially if you can run Linux apps on it. Unfortunately, Chrome OS Flex has a very different use case and I would only recommend installing it if you meet the exact use case it addresses. The other option, of course, is to just install Linux on that old hardware. There are several distributions that are made for that purpose and, honestly, even most of the major distributions will work fine on older hardware with a little tweaking to turn off some of the more resource-costly features. That assumes you know how to install, tweak, and maintain Linux. Read on

