Android Leftovers
-
Top 20 Best Calendar Apps for Android Devices in 2022
-
Top 7 Ways to Free Up Space on Android Without Deleting Apps - Guiding Tech
-
9 Really Useful Android Home Screen Shortcuts You Should Be Using
-
7 Gboard settings that'll supercharge your Android typing | Computerworld
-
New Android Games: Best New Android Games This Week
-
Discord Is Giving Android Users a Big Upgrade - CNET
-
Galaxy Z Fold 4 adopts Android 12L taskbar - 9to5Google
-
Wallpaper Wednesday: Android wallpapers 2022-08-10 - Android Authority
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 251 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Videos: Southern California Linux Expo, 'Dumb' Phone, Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” MATE, and More
today's howtos
Ubuntu 22.04 and 20.04 LTS Users Receive New Kernel Updates, 8 Security Issues Fixed
The new kernel version (linux-image 5.15.0.46.46) is available now for both Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users, fixing CVE-2022-2585, a flaw found in Linux kernel’s POSIX timers implementation, CVE-2022-2586, a use-after-free vulnerability discovered in the netfilter subsystem, and CVE-2022-2588, a security issue found by Zhenpeng Lin in the network packet scheduler implementation. All these flaws could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or execute arbitrary code.
How To Design A Pi Case For Laser Cutting – In Depth Tutorial
The last couple of times I’ve done a project involving a laser-cut Pi case, people have asked me to put together an in-depth tutorial on how to design them. So I’ve prepared this tutorial using an open-sourced software package called Inkscape to do just that. Inkscape is a free vector-based graphics editor that is available for Windows, Mac and Linux, so you can even run it on your Raspberry Pi. If you don’t have it installed already, visit their downloads page to download it for your device. This tutorial is going to focus mainly on the design of the case, so I’m not going to go into much detail on how to use the basic functions of Inkscape. There are loads of guides and tutorials for this already, so it’ll be good to be somewhat familiar with the package to start. Once you’ve got Inkscape installed on your device, grab your Raspberry Pi and a vernier or ruler to take measurements from it and you’re ready to start. Read on
Recent comments
38 min 36 sec ago
4 hours 28 min ago
11 hours 5 min ago
11 hours 30 min ago
13 hours 44 sec ago
15 hours 11 min ago
22 hours 57 min ago
22 hours 59 min ago
23 hours 19 min ago
23 hours 38 min ago