Linux is a family of free and open-source software operating systems built around the Linux kernel.

Linux is packaged in a form known as a Linux distribution for both desktop and server use.

Some popular mainstream Linux distributions include Debian, Ubuntu, Mint, Fedora, CentOS, RHEL, and SUSE.

Distributions often come bundled with a large selection of free and open-source software.

It is a popular choice for many applications, such as web servers, databases, programming languages, and more.

The Linux kernel was first released to the public in 1991 by Finnish computer science student Linus Torvalds.

The kernel is the core of a Linux operating system and provides basic services such as memory management, process management, device drivers, and system call handling.

The Linux kernel is released under the GNU General Public License (GPL), which means that anyone can modify it and redistribute the source code.

Linux runs in a variety of hardware, from embedded devices to mainframes.

It is widely used in servers, as it is very stable and offers a high degree of security.

Linux is also popular with developers, as it provides a wide variety of programming languages and tools.

It is also used extensively in scientific computing, as many scientific software packages are available for Linux.

Linux is a great choice for many people. It is also very secure and stable, making it a good choice for mission-critical applications.

