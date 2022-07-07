Docker container images are delivered and stored by an application called Docker Registry. Registries consolidate container images and speed up developer build times. Virtualization provides the same runtime environment, but creating an image might require effort. Container orchestration is successful when employing containers. This tutorial teaches how to set up a private Docker registry and configure it for public access.

In this tutorial, we are going to show you in step-by-step detail how to install Drupal on Ubuntu 22.04 OS. Drupal is a free and open-source CMS(Content Management System) written in PHP. Drupal allows us to customize the webpage easily according to our needs. Drupal is used by millions of people and organizations around the globe to build and maintain their websites. In this installation, we will install Drupal and make the website up and running with the LAMP stack.

Apache Cassandra is a distributed, wide-column store, NoSQL database management system designed to handle large amounts of data across many commodity servers, providing high availability with no single point of failure. We already have some articles of Cassandra installation on CentOS and Debian; now I will show you how to install Cassandra on the (so far)latest Ubuntu LTS 22.04.

The latest version of Linux Mint—21 "Vanessa"—has been finally released. Here's how to upgrade your Linux Mint system to the newest version. A major new version of Linux Mint is now available! Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Linux Mint 21 brings a modest amount of changes and improvements to an already fantastic Linux distribution. While you can always do a clean install, what if you want to avoid backing up all your files and re-installing all your applications? Thankfully, the Linux Mint team released a handy tool to upgrade from version 20.3 "Una" to version 21 "Vanessa". Here's how to use it.

The Southern California Linux Expo is an annual conference in Las Angeles California, that brings the community together and celebrates Linux. In this video, SCaLE 19x coverage continues. This time, the focus is on the community! Also, Jay has a chat with Evan from the Linux Professional Institute.

Ubuntu 22.04 and 20.04 LTS Users Receive New Kernel Updates, 8 Security Issues Fixed The new kernel version (linux-image 5.15.0.46.46) is available now for both Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users, fixing CVE-2022-2585, a flaw found in Linux kernel’s POSIX timers implementation, CVE-2022-2586, a use-after-free vulnerability discovered in the netfilter subsystem, and CVE-2022-2588, a security issue found by Zhenpeng Lin in the network packet scheduler implementation. All these flaws could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or execute arbitrary code.