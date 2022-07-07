today's howtos
How to Upgrade to Linux Mint 21 "Vanessa"
The latest version of Linux Mint—21 "Vanessa"—has been finally released. Here's how to upgrade your Linux Mint system to the newest version.
A major new version of Linux Mint is now available! Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Linux Mint 21 brings a modest amount of changes and improvements to an already fantastic Linux distribution.
While you can always do a clean install, what if you want to avoid backing up all your files and re-installing all your applications?
Thankfully, the Linux Mint team released a handy tool to upgrade from version 20.3 "Una" to version 21 "Vanessa". Here's how to use it.
How to install Cassandra on Ubuntu
Apache Cassandra is a distributed, wide-column store, NoSQL database management system designed to handle large amounts of data across many commodity servers, providing high availability with no single point of failure. We already have some articles of Cassandra installation on CentOS and Debian; now I will show you how to install Cassandra on the (so far)latest Ubuntu LTS 22.04.
How to Install Drupal on Ubuntu 22.04 - RoseHosting
In this tutorial, we are going to show you in step-by-step detail how to install Drupal on Ubuntu 22.04 OS.
Drupal is a free and open-source CMS(Content Management System) written in PHP. Drupal allows us to customize the webpage easily according to our needs. Drupal is used by millions of people and organizations around the globe to build and maintain their websites. In this installation, we will install Drupal and make the website up and running with the LAMP stack.
Setting Up and Running A Container Registry On Linux
Docker container images are delivered and stored by an application called Docker Registry. Registries consolidate container images and speed up developer build times. Virtualization provides the same runtime environment, but creating an image might require effort. Container orchestration is successful when employing containers. This tutorial teaches how to set up a private Docker registry and configure it for public access.
How to use a DSLR or Mirrorless camera as a webcam for Zoom calls or Live Streaming
For Live streaming, OBS Studio is so far the gold standard. It’s a free open source versatile live streaming software you can use for most common live streaming applications. OBS is widely supported across different operating systems including Windows, Mac and Linux
Videos: Southern California Linux Expo, 'Dumb' Phone, Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” MATE, and More
Ubuntu 22.04 and 20.04 LTS Users Receive New Kernel Updates, 8 Security Issues Fixed
The new kernel version (linux-image 5.15.0.46.46) is available now for both Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users, fixing CVE-2022-2585, a flaw found in Linux kernel’s POSIX timers implementation, CVE-2022-2586, a use-after-free vulnerability discovered in the netfilter subsystem, and CVE-2022-2588, a security issue found by Zhenpeng Lin in the network packet scheduler implementation. All these flaws could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or execute arbitrary code.
How To Design A Pi Case For Laser Cutting – In Depth Tutorial
The last couple of times I’ve done a project involving a laser-cut Pi case, people have asked me to put together an in-depth tutorial on how to design them. So I’ve prepared this tutorial using an open-sourced software package called Inkscape to do just that. Inkscape is a free vector-based graphics editor that is available for Windows, Mac and Linux, so you can even run it on your Raspberry Pi. If you don’t have it installed already, visit their downloads page to download it for your device. This tutorial is going to focus mainly on the design of the case, so I’m not going to go into much detail on how to use the basic functions of Inkscape. There are loads of guides and tutorials for this already, so it’ll be good to be somewhat familiar with the package to start. Once you’ve got Inkscape installed on your device, grab your Raspberry Pi and a vernier or ruler to take measurements from it and you’re ready to start. Read on
