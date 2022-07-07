Programming Leftovers
Type support: getting started with syslog-ng 4.0 - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community
Version 4.0 of syslog-ng is right around the corner. It hasn’tyet been released; however, you can already try some of its features. The largest and most interesting change is type support. Right now, name-value pairs within syslog-ng are represented as text, even if the PatternDB or JSON parsers could see the actual type of the incoming data. This does not change, but starting with 4.0, syslog-ng will keep the type information, and use it correctly on the destination side. This makes your life easier, for example when you store numbers to Elasticsearch or to other type-aware storage.
From this blog, you can learn how type support makes your life easier and helps you to give it a testdrive on your own hosts.
11 Best AngularJS Frameworks for Your Next Web App Development
What framework do you prefer to use when you need to prepare single-page applications?
Angular JS is the ideal JavaScript framework offering quick page loading speed, quick navigation, smooth usability, and adds value to the websites.
Do you know that there are 610,756 live websites using AngularJS? Let us know about AngularJS and its associated frameworks for seamless web application development.
Please welcome Dan to Library Contributors | Inside Rust Blog
Please welcome Dan Gohman to the Library Contributors group!
You might know Dan from his work on Wasmtime, WASI, the recent I/O Safety RFC, cap-std, rustix, or one of his many (often WASI or I/O related) contributions to the Rust standard library.
FSD meeting recap 2022-08-05 [Ed: Too hostile a forum for FSF. Some of the staff wanted to oust the FSF's founder from the FSF.]
Check out the great work our volunteers accomplished at today's Free Software Directory (FSD) IRC meeting.
Every week, free software activists from around the world come together in #fsf on Libera.Chat to help improve the (FSD). This recaps the work we accomplished at the Friday, August 05, 2022 meeting, where we saw a new program added, and we had several good discussions.
LibreOffice QA/Dev Report: July 2022
LibreOffice 7.3.5 was announced on July 21
Adolfo Jayme Barrientos improved the layout of many dialogs
Rafael Lima expanded the help for ScriptForge with many new features
Olivier Hallot (TDF) updated the help for Fontwork and CSV import
PostgreSQL: Navicat 16.1 is released
PremiumSoft CyberTech Ltd. today announced an upgraded version of Navicat 16.1. In this version,
Why I joined Mozilla’s Board of Directors
I first started working with digitalization and the internet when I became CEO of Scandinavia
Online in 1998. It was the leading online service in the Nordics and we were pioneers and
idealists. I learnt a lot from that experience: the endless opportunities, the tricky business models and the extreme ups and downs in hypes and busts of evaluation. I also remember Mozilla during that time as a beacon of competence and idealism, as well as a champion for the open internet as a force for good.
today's leftovers
Today in Techrights
New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients - 2022-08-10 Edition
Between 2022-08-03 and 2022-08-10 there were 33 New Steam games released with Native Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 263 games released for Windows on Steam, so the Linux versions represent about 12.5 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones... Read on Also: Godot Engine - GSoC 2022 - Progress report #1
