today's leftovers Migrating from VMware to an open-source private cloud in financial services | Ubuntu This is part one of a two part blog series on open source based private cloud for financial services. This blog describes the need for a cost-effective private cloud to execute a successful hybrid cloud strategy. It also shares a comparison between proprietary and open source based private cloud platforms. In the second part, we will elaborate on the key considerations that financial institutions need to think about when planning to migrate to open source based private cloud platforms, along with the operational benefits of Charmed OpenStack for financial institutions. To drive business agility, financial institutions are on a journey to fundamentally reshape their IT infrastructure. As their IT estates grow and become more complex, financial institutions are increasingly facing the challenge to optimise their infrastructure spend. Many financial institutions are adopting scalable and agile cloud infrastructure guided by a hybrid multi-cloud strategy.

Ubuntu 22.04 vs 20.04 – What’s new? Ready to see what’s new in Ubuntu 22.04? In this article, you will learn about all of the main differences between Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish and its predecessor, Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa. We will also list some of the more subtle changes which may not be as noticeable at first, but serve to modify the new operating system under the hood.

What drives digital transformation in an enterprise? | SUSE Communities Digital transformation within organizations has been a strategic move to uplift businesses in many enterprises. In this era of constant change, transformation can come in all shapes and sizes. It could be a cultural/structural change that could have a larger impact or could be infrastructure expansion transforming business models.

How to Record Audio in Ubuntu and other Linux Distributions How to record audio in Ubuntu and other Linux distributions? If you want to record a voice over through the microphone of your computer, you can use GNOME Sound recorder or Audacity. Using GNOME Sound Recorder is easy but it lacks features. Audacity could be overwhelming initially but it has plenty of features for professional level recording. However, I am not going into that detail in this tutorial. GNOME Sound Recorder works with the microphone. There is another tool called Audio recorder and you can use it to record streaming music (from Sptify, YouTube, internet radio, Skype and most other sources) apart from microphone input.

How I wish I could organize my thoughts I keep a pen & notebook on my desk, which I make liberal use of to jot down my thoughts. It works pretty well: ad-hoc todo lists, notes on problems I’m working on, tables, flowcharts, etc. It has some limitations, though. Sharing anything out of my notebook online is an awful pain in the ass. I can’t draw a straight line to save my life, so tables and flowcharts are a challenge. No edits, either, so lots of crossed-out words and redrawn or rewritten pages. And of course, my handwriting sucks and I can type much more efficiently than I can write. I wish this was a digital medium, but there are not any applications available which can support the note-taking paradigm that I wish I could have. What would that look like? [...] Other objects would include flowcharts, tables, images, hand-written text and drawings, and so on. These objects can be placed free form on the grid, or embedded in a page, or moved between each mode. The user input paradigm should embrace as many modes of input as the user wants to provide. Mouse and keyboard: middle click to pan, scroll to zoom in or out, left click and drag to move objects around, shift+click to select objects, etc. A multi-point trackpad should support pinch to zoom, two finger pan, etc. Touch support is fairly obvious. Drawing tablet support is also important: the user should be able to use one to draw and write free-form. I’d love to be able to make flowcharts by drawing boxes and arrows and having the software recognize them and align them to the grid as first-class vector objects. Some drawing tablets support trackpad and touch-screen-like features as well — so all of those interaction options should just werk.

Programming Leftovers Type support: getting started with syslog-ng 4.0 - Blog - syslog-ng Community - syslog-ng Community Version 4.0 of syslog-ng is right around the corner. It hasn’tyet been released; however, you can already try some of its features. The largest and most interesting change is type support. Right now, name-value pairs within syslog-ng are represented as text, even if the PatternDB or JSON parsers could see the actual type of the incoming data. This does not change, but starting with 4.0, syslog-ng will keep the type information, and use it correctly on the destination side. This makes your life easier, for example when you store numbers to Elasticsearch or to other type-aware storage. From this blog, you can learn how type support makes your life easier and helps you to give it a testdrive on your own hosts.

11 Best AngularJS Frameworks for Your Next Web App Development What framework do you prefer to use when you need to prepare single-page applications? Angular JS is the ideal JavaScript framework offering quick page loading speed, quick navigation, smooth usability, and adds value to the websites. Do you know that there are 610,756 live websites using AngularJS? Let us know about AngularJS and its associated frameworks for seamless web application development.

Please welcome Dan to Library Contributors | Inside Rust Blog Please welcome Dan Gohman to the Library Contributors group! You might know Dan from his work on Wasmtime, WASI, the recent I/O Safety RFC, cap-std, rustix, or one of his many (often WASI or I/O related) contributions to the Rust standard library.

FSD meeting recap 2022-08-05 [Ed: Too hostile a forum for FSF. Some of the staff wanted to oust the FSF's founder from the FSF.] Check out the great work our volunteers accomplished at today's Free Software Directory (FSD) IRC meeting. Every week, free software activists from around the world come together in #fsf on Libera.Chat to help improve the (FSD). This recaps the work we accomplished at the Friday, August 05, 2022 meeting, where we saw a new program added, and we had several good discussions.

LibreOffice QA/Dev Report: July 2022 LibreOffice 7.3.5 was announced on July 21 Adolfo Jayme Barrientos improved the layout of many dialogs Rafael Lima expanded the help for ScriptForge with many new features Olivier Hallot (TDF) updated the help for Fontwork and CSV import

PostgreSQL: Navicat 16.1 is released PremiumSoft CyberTech Ltd. today announced an upgraded version of Navicat 16.1. In this version,

Why I joined Mozilla’s Board of Directors I first started working with digitalization and the internet when I became CEO of Scandinavia Online in 1998. It was the leading online service in the Nordics and we were pioneers and idealists. I learnt a lot from that experience: the endless opportunities, the tricky business models and the extreme ups and downs in hypes and busts of evaluation. I also remember Mozilla during that time as a beacon of competence and idealism, as well as a champion for the open internet as a force for good.