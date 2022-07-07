Microsoft is telling staff across the entire business to cast a more watchful eye over expenses in the face of economic uncertainty. Some business travel, external training sessions, and company get-togethers are all falling under the gaze of Redmond's accountants. In one recent instance recounted by a loquacious yet unidentified source, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, Microsoft managers personally paid the bill to feed and water staff at a company picnic, something the multibillion-dollar-profit business would have covered itself before. Last month during an earnings call to discuss Microsoft's financials for its Q4 ended 30 June, chief financial officer Amy Hood said: "We will continue to invest in future growth while maintaining intense focus on operational excellence and execution discipline."

At times, you wish you could explain what you are seeing on the screen of your Linux system to someone else. Although you could exchange screenshots, being able to interact would be so much better; thus, the basis for Linux terminal sharing. Several tools let you share a screen, including tmate, tmux, screen, teleconsole, tty-share, ttyd, named pipe/FIFO, WebTTY, and byobu, to name a few. In this article, I cover what are generally considered the most common tools: screen and tmux. Read on Also: Our favorite Linux replacements for antiquated open source tools

today's leftovers Migrating from VMware to an open-source private cloud in financial services | Ubuntu This is part one of a two part blog series on open source based private cloud for financial services. This blog describes the need for a cost-effective private cloud to execute a successful hybrid cloud strategy. It also shares a comparison between proprietary and open source based private cloud platforms. In the second part, we will elaborate on the key considerations that financial institutions need to think about when planning to migrate to open source based private cloud platforms, along with the operational benefits of Charmed OpenStack for financial institutions. To drive business agility, financial institutions are on a journey to fundamentally reshape their IT infrastructure. As their IT estates grow and become more complex, financial institutions are increasingly facing the challenge to optimise their infrastructure spend. Many financial institutions are adopting scalable and agile cloud infrastructure guided by a hybrid multi-cloud strategy.

Ubuntu 22.04 vs 20.04 – What’s new? Ready to see what’s new in Ubuntu 22.04? In this article, you will learn about all of the main differences between Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish and its predecessor, Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa. We will also list some of the more subtle changes which may not be as noticeable at first, but serve to modify the new operating system under the hood.

What drives digital transformation in an enterprise? | SUSE Communities Digital transformation within organizations has been a strategic move to uplift businesses in many enterprises. In this era of constant change, transformation can come in all shapes and sizes. It could be a cultural/structural change that could have a larger impact or could be infrastructure expansion transforming business models.

How to Record Audio in Ubuntu and other Linux Distributions How to record audio in Ubuntu and other Linux distributions? If you want to record a voice over through the microphone of your computer, you can use GNOME Sound recorder or Audacity. Using GNOME Sound Recorder is easy but it lacks features. Audacity could be overwhelming initially but it has plenty of features for professional level recording. However, I am not going into that detail in this tutorial. GNOME Sound Recorder works with the microphone. There is another tool called Audio recorder and you can use it to record streaming music (from Sptify, YouTube, internet radio, Skype and most other sources) apart from microphone input.

How I wish I could organize my thoughts I keep a pen & notebook on my desk, which I make liberal use of to jot down my thoughts. It works pretty well: ad-hoc todo lists, notes on problems I’m working on, tables, flowcharts, etc. It has some limitations, though. Sharing anything out of my notebook online is an awful pain in the ass. I can’t draw a straight line to save my life, so tables and flowcharts are a challenge. No edits, either, so lots of crossed-out words and redrawn or rewritten pages. And of course, my handwriting sucks and I can type much more efficiently than I can write. I wish this was a digital medium, but there are not any applications available which can support the note-taking paradigm that I wish I could have. What would that look like? [...] Other objects would include flowcharts, tables, images, hand-written text and drawings, and so on. These objects can be placed free form on the grid, or embedded in a page, or moved between each mode. The user input paradigm should embrace as many modes of input as the user wants to provide. Mouse and keyboard: middle click to pan, scroll to zoom in or out, left click and drag to move objects around, shift+click to select objects, etc. A multi-point trackpad should support pinch to zoom, two finger pan, etc. Touch support is fairly obvious. Drawing tablet support is also important: the user should be able to use one to draw and write free-form. I’d love to be able to make flowcharts by drawing boxes and arrows and having the software recognize them and align them to the grid as first-class vector objects. Some drawing tablets support trackpad and touch-screen-like features as well — so all of those interaction options should just werk.