Security Leftovers
-
Windows zero day [sic] under attack was first reported in 2019 [iophk: Windows TCO]
Among those that stands out is CVE-2022-34713.
That’s both for the fact that Microsoft says exploitation has been detected, meaning a prompt patch or mitigation should be a priority, but because Imre Rad, the Hungarian security researcher who reported the vulnerability (or at least a close variation of it), had reported it to Redmond back in December 2019.
-
Microsoft urges Windows users to run patch for DogWalk zero-day [sic] exploit
The vulnerability was first reported in January 2020 but at the time, Microsoft said it didn’t consider the exploit to be a security issue. This is the second time in recent months that Microsoft has been forced to change its position on a known exploit, having initially rejected reports that another Windows MSDT zero-day, known as Follina, posed a security threat. A patch for that exploit was released in June’s Patch Tuesday update.
-
The quantum state of Linux kernel garbage collection CVE-2021-0920 (Part
This is part one of a two-part guest blog post, where first we'll look at the root cause of the CVE-2021-0920 vulnerability. In the second post, we'll dive into the in-the-wild 0-day exploitation of the vulnerability and post-compromise modules.
-
A Linux Zero-Day Was Finally Patched After Half a Decade of Inaction With Help From Google
Google’s Threat Analysis Group revealed new details today about its efforts to identify and help patch a zero-day exploit impacting Android devices built by a commercial surveillance vendor and dating back to at least 2016. The research, presented at the Black Hat cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas, represents the latest attempt by Google to step up its efforts against a growing private surveillance industry that’s thriving, according to the researchers.
-
Stratus Red Team: Open-source tool for adversary emulation in the cloud - Help Net Security
In this Help Net Security video, Christophe Tafani-Dereeper, Cloud Security Researcher and Advocate at DataDog, talks about Stratus Red Team, an open-source project for adversary emulation and validation of threat detection in the cloud. The tool supports common AWS and Kubernetes attack techniques.
If you’re at Black Hat USA 2022, you can learn more about Stratus Red Team. Christophe will be at the Arsenal, doing demos and answering questions on Wednesday, August 10, starting at 11:30AM.
-
Slack admits to leaking hashed passwords for five years [Ed: Does not surprise me us all. They only admit this because they got caught, hence they need to spin this somehow, belittling the severity, just as LastPass did after several blunders (it had suffered a breach). The way forward is self-hosting and encrypting things (on server one controls, not leasing).]
-
iTWire - Cisco reveals attack on company's network by ransomware group
Global networking giant Cisco has revealed that its systems have been breached, with the break-in becoming apparent on 24 May and effected through stolen employee credentials obtained from a personal Google account.
The company's Talos Intelligence security unit issued a long blog post on Wednesday, providing details of the incident, but not specifying when the actual break-in occurred.
The website Bleeping Computer, which reports on numerous ransomware incidents, said it had been emailed a list of files last week, which were claimed to have been stolen during the attack.
-
A marquee week for cybersecurity in Vegas- POLITICO
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 334 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
2 Tools for Linux Terminal Sharing
At times, you wish you could explain what you are seeing on the screen of your Linux system to someone else. Although you could exchange screenshots, being able to interact would be so much better; thus, the basis for Linux terminal sharing. Several tools let you share a screen, including tmate, tmux, screen, teleconsole, tty-share, ttyd, named pipe/FIFO, WebTTY, and byobu, to name a few. In this article, I cover what are generally considered the most common tools: screen and tmux. Read on Also: Our favorite Linux replacements for antiquated open source tools
Microsoft Layoffs
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
13 hours 30 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago
23 hours 56 min ago
1 day 22 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago