MySQL is a free, open-source database management system based on SQL or Structured Query Language. It is one of the most widely used database systems for several well-known applications. MySQL is used for data warehousing, e-commerce, and logging applications, and its most notable feature is web-based database storage and management. The ease of use and flexibility of MySQL has made it a popular choice for many web applications. One of the key benefits of MySQL is that it runs on multiple platforms, including Windows, Linux, and macOS. This allows developers to create cross-platform applications deployed on various devices. Another benefit of MySQL is that it supports multiple programming languages, making it easy to integrate into existing applications. Lastly, MySQL is highly scalable, which means it can handle large volumes of data without sacrificing performance. This makes it an ideal choice for businesses looking to manage growing amounts of data. In the latest release of MySQL 8.0, the database management system brings new features and security updates. This new release of MySQL adds support for joins with larger data sets, better performance when importing large files, and various improvements to InnoDB, SQL mode, named ‘strict sql_mode,’ which will make MySQL more compliant with the SQL standard. In addition, there are performance enhancements in this release that include an adaptive query cache, a thread pool for connections, and a faster startup time. Finally, there are multiple security fixes included in this release. Overall, this new release of MySQL provides significant improvements and enhancements that will benefit developers and database administrators alike. The following tutorial will teach you how to install MySQL Community on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa using the MySQL official APT repository, which will give you the latest version available on your system using the command line terminal.