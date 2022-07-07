Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: The Linux Link Tech Show, FLOSS Weekly, BSD Now, and More
-
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 966
Joel and the colonoscopy.
-
FLOSS Weekly 693: Open Source Analytics With Scarf - Avi Press, Scarf and Open Source Insights
Avi Press, CEO of Scarf, gives good answers to hard questions from Doc Searls and Jonathan Bennett about how to run analytics and gain insights on open source software use in privacy-respecting ways.
-
How to install Gimp on Pop!_OS 22.04 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Gimp on Pop!_OS 22.04.
-
Github Killed Tornado Cash & Banned Its Developers! - Invidious
Normally I don't talk about crypto but this time is different, Github, Google, and AWS shutdown Tornado Cash due to sanctions levied by the US, I'll leave it up to you to decide whether this is good or not but I felt you needed to know.
-
BSD Now 467: Minecraft on NetBSD
Installing BSDs on Cubieboard1, Self-hosting a static site with OpenBSD, httpd, and relayd, NetBSD can also run a Minecraft server, A Little Story About the yes Unix Command, Shell History: Unix, OpenBGPD 7.5 released, and more
-
Bad Voltage 3×49: The Noise of Doubt
Stuart Langridge, Jono Bacon, and Jeremy Garcia present Bad Voltage, in which the roflcopter is created, Soli is forgotten...
-
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Quality, Reliability and Longevity Make Variscite’s System on Module the Leading Choice for Medical DevicesTEL AVIV, Israel – August 8, 2022 – Variscite, a leading worldwide provider of System on Modules (SoMs), today announced increasing traction with medical device companies needing highly trusted hardware and software designed for longevity. Variscite has become a premier provider in this space by satisfying stringent healthcare industry requirements and objectives while overcoming supply chain challenges that have plagued the industry. The last couple of years have seen accelerated developments in the medical device market and increased production of existing products. However, along with this growth came quite a few challenges. The demand for medical devices during the pandemic skyrocketed but at the same time, a global component crisis started and companies with low-scale production were pushed back in the priority queue of the supply chain. With the long development and regulation procedures time that often characterize medical devices, companies had difficulty meeting the demand. While some companies were still under the impression that in-house design is the right method for the medical device industry, other companies have realized how they can harness the benefits of SoM without compromising on quality and reliability. With an industry sensitive to quality, reliability and long-term longevity, medical device companies require hardware and software capable of operating in the field without issue for years, while meeting FDA certification requirements. Variscite ensures the highest quality standards thanks to its in-house manufacturing that allows full control over the production and QA process. The entire Variscite production process is performed in its fully ISO 13485, 9001 and 14001 certified facilities, satisfying international customer and regulatory requirements for medical use. Accelerating the efficiency of manufacturing processes and R&D while enjoying lower costs can be addressed with industry-proven SoMs. Variscite’s customers can focus on developing their products, leaving the hardware and software infrastructures and maintenance to Variscite’s experts. The typical long lifecycle of medical devices, makes a long-term commitment for both the hardware and software a critical requirement. Variscite offers 15 years of longevity commitment for its products which can be further extended by utilizing SoMs from the company’s Pin2Pin product families. Among the medical devices currently powered by Variscite modules are: • Smart hospital nursing stations • PCR testing devices • Life support devices • Patient monitors • Optic and otorhinolaryngology equipment • Professional Medical Scales • Cosmetic medicine • Patient beds Using Variscite SoMs allows for overcoming supply chain challenges as Variscite is taking measures to ensure stable and short lead times for its clients. Among these measurements are: increasing component stock levels, expanding in-house manufacturing capabilities by adding production lines, optimizing production and certifying alternate sources for components with low availability. “Even before the pandemic, the medical device industry was seeing a steadily increasing demand for products that could diagnose and treat health problems,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales of Variscite. “Variscite’s SoMs offer a way for manufacturers not only to reduce their time to market when launching a new product but also to secure its continuous and stable production for years to come. This is achieved by supplying critical hardware and software components that have already been rated to meet strict medical regulatory requirements. Variscite’s System on Modules offer the longevity, support and quality required to satisfy the needs of healthcare professionals.” For inquiries, please visit https://www.variscite.com/contact-us/ ABOUT VARISCITE Variscite is a worldwide leading System on Module provider, setting the bar for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality modules. The company provides the broadest ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market with a wide range of configuration options that cover an entire embedded product and application range; from entry-level to high-performance solutions. Variscite's in-house production fully complies with the strict medical ISO13485 and ISO9001 standards. Along with the company's ongoing online documentation and personal support as well as the generous longevity, the company's customers are enjoying consistent, reliable products and services starting from the earliest development stages throughout the end-product lifecycle. Variscite sales@variscite.com https://www.variscite.com/
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS is here to update the iteration that launched in April 2022 for those who want to deploy the long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system on new computers without having to download hundreds of updates from the repositories. This first point release is the first major milestone as part of Canonical’s Long Term Support (LTS) commitment to its users and includes various updated packages that bring bug fixes and improvements to the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series.
