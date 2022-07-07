Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
IBM Emeritus Irving Wladawsky-Berger: The Open Source AI and Data Ecosystem
“The availability of enterprise-grade open source software (OSS) is changing how organizations develop, maintain, and deliver products,” wrote Ibrahim Haddad in a recent report, Artificial Intelligence and Data in Open Source. Haddad is VP of Strategic Programs at the Linux Foundation (LF) and Executive Director of the LF AI & Data initiative. “Using and adopting OSS can offer many benefits, including reduced development costs, faster product development, higher code quality standards, and more. The open source methodology offers key and unique benefits to the domains of AI and data, specifically in areas of fairness, robustness, explainability, lineage, availability of data, and governance.”
Earlier this year, Stanford released the 2022 AI Index report, its fifth annual study on the impact and progress of AI. The Stanford report noted that “2021 was the year that AI went from an emerging technology to a mature technology - we’re no longer dealing with a speculative part of scientific research, but instead something that has real-world impact, both positive and negative.”
A few weeks ago I wrote about the impressive scope of the Linux Foundation. The LF supports a large and growing number of open source projects in a wide variety of areas. AI is no different from other technology domains, so it’s not surprising that open source now plays a major role as AI is being increasingly integrated into the economy.
Connect to services on Kubernetes easily with kube-service-bindings | Red Hat Developer
One of the projects the Node.js team at Red Hat has been focusing on over the past year is the development of kube-service-bindings for Kubernetes. We've found that combining the Service Binding Operator and kube-service-bindings is a convenient and consistent way of sharing credentials for services, letting you easily secure your deployments.
Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift now available on AWS | Red Hat Developer
The Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift is a great place to experiment with new technologies and build your next application. It comes with pre-built sample applications and guided tutorials you can use to learn how to use the latest cloud development tools from Red Hat and its partners.
To help developers get started, Red Hat and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are partnering to offer free access to the Developer Sandbox for OpenShift AWS users.
The Developer Sandbox makes it easy to learn about the concepts of cloud computing. We offer safe environments where you can play, experiment, and learn with your own applications and other users' code.
This learning lab features a variety of tools you can use to build the next big application. It includes live chat with OpenShift experts, free tutorials, and built-in tooling to help you ramp up with cloud development quickly.
You can get a free, 30-day trial of Red Hat OpenShift and a rich set of pre-configured developer tools and services. During this trial, you can request an extension or assistance from the Red Hat team at devsandbox@redhat.com. After your trial, you can develop your own OpenShift environment with Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, export applications from the sandbox, and import them into your running OpenShift cluster. Plus, you can sign up for the trial multiple times.
Comparing solar power to traditional power generation the open way
This is the second article in a two-part series on energy disruption that could lead to open organization projects. In the first part, based on the book, Clean Disruption of Energy and Transportation, by Tony Seba, I discussed disruption in the use of electric vehicles over internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, the use of self-driving over human-driven vehicles, and the use of solar power generation over nuclear power generation.
In this second part, I will discuss additional potential projects likely to introduce more disruption, specifically the use of solar power generation over other sources. Solar power has advantages over other primary power generation methods, including:
Finally, another area of disruption is managing distributed electricity generation (small and simple) over conventional large utilities.
It's useful to compare the power generation potential of solar with each of the technologies above in more detail.
How to Autostart Podman Containers?
Podman is by far one of my favourite tools for container management. It has a daemon-less architecture that allows an unprivileged user to run containers without root access, further enhancing system security.
Remote work: How to balance flexibility and productivity
The Great Resignation has made evident not only what employees want but what they expect and demand. For instance, in the United States, missed employee expectations can be seen in month-after-month high quit rates, including March numbers of 4.5M.
Our recent research found that 74 percent of employees will look for new jobs if required to work in the office three or more days a week. We continue to see this play out at companies large and small. Recently, tech employees have spoken up against strict in-office policies and in some cases have resigned.
We know that hybrid and flexible work are the most desirable ways of working for employees, but they are also the most difficult to implement for organizations in a way that promotes engagement, inclusivity, equity, connection, and productivity.
