Programming Leftovers
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 455
Bash Functions Tutorial
A Bash function is a collection of commands that can be executed repeatedly. The goal of the function is to make the Bash scripts easier to read and prevent you from typing the same script often. Bash functions are considerably constrained in comparison to those of the majority of programming languages. For step-by-step execution, this file contains various commands. Although these commands can be entered simply into the command line, it is more convenient to save all interconnected commands for a given operation in a single file from a reusability perspective. We can utilize that file to run the specified set of commands, a single time or multiple times, depending on our needs. We will go through the fundamentals of Bash functions in this lesson and demonstrate how to use them in shell scripts.
Is Qt Right for Your Project? - KDAB
One of the most difficult choices to make when starting any new software project is that of the programming language and framework your team will use to create it. Should you stick with Qt because it’s the best tool for the job? Should you switch to something that uses web-based technology or is designed explicitly for mobile? Is Python a better choice to integrate in machine-learning capabilities?
Determining the right framework can be very difficult. Web resources often provide conflicting guidance or are subjectively based on a single developer’s perspective. Rarely does anyone create a substantial program in multiple frameworks that would allow a true comparison; creating a completely duplicate program of any complexity is very difficult and time consuming. It’s not surprising then that developers often follow the course of least resistance. Without a clear reason to switch, they default to language and framework of their previous project, reusing software that is already familiar.
Since the choice of a software stack is so important to guiding the project’s future course, it’s worth treating initial software selection as a strategic decision rather than the unconscious assumption that it can sometimes be. We have certainly done a good deal of Qt development and believe it’s a great tool. However, it’s not the only tool in the toolbox. In fact, there are occasions where it’s not a great fit.
Qt Creator 8.0.1 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 8.0.1!
Test against what won't change
Generally, a software system will expose some kind of interface to allow it to be used - a web service might have a REST API, a local tool might have a command line, or a library might expose a set of public functions or classes. We tend to put extra effort into thinking through the design of these public interfaces because once they're exposed, making changes without breaking functionality for those who are using them is very difficult. This also applies to external components that our system is dependent on - for instance an external microservice will have its own API that seldom changes, and our database schema will change slowly because making non-backwards-compatible schema changes is difficult and risky.
How I merge PRs in curl
The preferred method of providing changes to the curl project, be it source code, documentation or web site contents, is by submitting a pull-request. A “PR”. On the curl repository on GitHub.
When a proposed curl change, bugfix or improvement is submitted as a PR on GitHub, it gets built, checked, tested and verified in countless ways and a few hundred developers get a notification about it.
The case against a C alternative
Like several others I am writing an alternative to the C language (if you read this blog before then this shouldn't be news!). My language (C3) is fairly recent, there are others: Zig, Odin, Jai and older languages like eC. Looking at C++ alternatives there are languages like D, Rust, Nim, Crystal, Beef, Carbon and others.
But is it possible to replace C? Let's consider some arguments against.
More sanity checks for Limine Installer
Mike has been very helpful, testing Limine Installer on old computers.
A gentle introduction to HTML
I feel confident in claiming that HTML is the most widely used markup language ever. While other markup languages exist, including nroff and groff, LaTeX, and Markdown, no other markup language is as widespread as the Hyper Text Markup Language. HTML is the de facto language of the Web. First implemented in web browsers in 1994, the language continues to evolve. Yet the basics of HTML remain the same.
If you are just getting started in HTML, I wanted to offer this gentle introduction to learning HTML. I focus on the essentials of HTML to build a basic understanding of how HTML works. You can use this as a starting point to learn more about HTML.
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: The Linux Link Tech Show, FLOSS Weekly, BSD Now, and More
Quality, Reliability and Longevity Make Variscite’s System on Module the Leading Choice for Medical DevicesTEL AVIV, Israel – August 8, 2022 – Variscite, a leading worldwide provider of System on Modules (SoMs), today announced increasing traction with medical device companies needing highly trusted hardware and software designed for longevity. Variscite has become a premier provider in this space by satisfying stringent healthcare industry requirements and objectives while overcoming supply chain challenges that have plagued the industry. The last couple of years have seen accelerated developments in the medical device market and increased production of existing products. However, along with this growth came quite a few challenges. The demand for medical devices during the pandemic skyrocketed but at the same time, a global component crisis started and companies with low-scale production were pushed back in the priority queue of the supply chain. With the long development and regulation procedures time that often characterize medical devices, companies had difficulty meeting the demand. While some companies were still under the impression that in-house design is the right method for the medical device industry, other companies have realized how they can harness the benefits of SoM without compromising on quality and reliability. With an industry sensitive to quality, reliability and long-term longevity, medical device companies require hardware and software capable of operating in the field without issue for years, while meeting FDA certification requirements. Variscite ensures the highest quality standards thanks to its in-house manufacturing that allows full control over the production and QA process. The entire Variscite production process is performed in its fully ISO 13485, 9001 and 14001 certified facilities, satisfying international customer and regulatory requirements for medical use. Accelerating the efficiency of manufacturing processes and R&D while enjoying lower costs can be addressed with industry-proven SoMs. Variscite’s customers can focus on developing their products, leaving the hardware and software infrastructures and maintenance to Variscite’s experts. The typical long lifecycle of medical devices, makes a long-term commitment for both the hardware and software a critical requirement. Variscite offers 15 years of longevity commitment for its products which can be further extended by utilizing SoMs from the company’s Pin2Pin product families. Among the medical devices currently powered by Variscite modules are: • Smart hospital nursing stations • PCR testing devices • Life support devices • Patient monitors • Optic and otorhinolaryngology equipment • Professional Medical Scales • Cosmetic medicine • Patient beds Using Variscite SoMs allows for overcoming supply chain challenges as Variscite is taking measures to ensure stable and short lead times for its clients. Among these measurements are: increasing component stock levels, expanding in-house manufacturing capabilities by adding production lines, optimizing production and certifying alternate sources for components with low availability. “Even before the pandemic, the medical device industry was seeing a steadily increasing demand for products that could diagnose and treat health problems,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales of Variscite. “Variscite’s SoMs offer a way for manufacturers not only to reduce their time to market when launching a new product but also to secure its continuous and stable production for years to come. This is achieved by supplying critical hardware and software components that have already been rated to meet strict medical regulatory requirements. Variscite’s System on Modules offer the longevity, support and quality required to satisfy the needs of healthcare professionals.” For inquiries, please visit https://www.variscite.com/contact-us/ ABOUT VARISCITE Variscite is a worldwide leading System on Module provider, setting the bar for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality modules. The company provides the broadest ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market with a wide range of configuration options that cover an entire embedded product and application range; from entry-level to high-performance solutions. Variscite's in-house production fully complies with the strict medical ISO13485 and ISO9001 standards. Along with the company's ongoing online documentation and personal support as well as the generous longevity, the company's customers are enjoying consistent, reliable products and services starting from the earliest development stages throughout the end-product lifecycle. Variscite sales@variscite.com https://www.variscite.com/
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS is here to update the iteration that launched in April 2022 for those who want to deploy the long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system on new computers without having to download hundreds of updates from the repositories. This first point release is the first major milestone as part of Canonical’s Long Term Support (LTS) commitment to its users and includes various updated packages that bring bug fixes and improvements to the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series.
