today's leftovers
/usr/games removed from the default $PATH
So when you next sit down on a fresh snapshot install and want to do a quick rot13 or do a round of tetris, you may need to specify the full path.
Mike Blumenkrantz: New News
I’m going to kick off this post and month by saying that in my defense, I was going to write this post weeks ago, but then I didn’t, and then I got sidetracked, but I had the screenshots open the whole time so it’s not like I forgot, but then I did forget for a little while, and then my session died because the man the myth the legend the as-seen-on-the-web-with-a-different-meaning Adam “ajax” Jackson pranked me with a GLX patch, but I started a new session, and gimp recovered my screenshots, and I remembered I needed to post, and I got distracted even more, and now it’s like three whole weeks later and here we are at the post I was going to write last month but didn’t get around to but now it’s totally been gotten to.
You’re welcome.
[...]
Render passes control how rendering works. There’s load operations which determine how data is retrieved from the framebuffer (I also hate framebuffers) attachments, there’s store operations which determine how data is stored back to the attachments (I hate this part too), and then there’s “dependencies” (better believe I hate these) which manage synchronization between operations, and input attachments (everyone hates these) which enable reading attachment data in shaders, and then also render pass instances have to be started and stopped any time any attachments or framebuffer geometry changes (this sucks), and to top it all off, transfer operations can’t be executed while render passes are active (mega sucks).
Also there’s nested render passes, but I’m literally fearing for my life even mentioning them where other driver developers can see, so let’s move on.
The 5 Top App Definition and Build Tools From CNCF - Container Journal
Kubernetes has evolved to become the foundation of the modern cloud-native stack. Yet, adopting this lovable beast of a container platform doesn’t come without its hurdles. Thankfully, many toolsets now exist to help engineers package, deploy and manage applications using Kubernetes.
Below, we’ll look at some graduated and incubating CNCF tools that fit under the application definition and image build category. These open source packages address the operational concerns of Kubernetes, making it easier to install dependencies, generate Kubernetes operators, containerize VMs and more. If you want to improve the developer experience around Kubernetes adoption, these tools are an excellent first place to look.
CloudNativeDay: Google Sees Containers Improving App Reliability - Container Journal
Containers and serverless computing frameworks play a critical role in making environments more resilient as organizations increasingly depend on the availability of applications to drive revenue.
Steve McGhee, co-author of Enterprise Roadmap to SRE: How to Build and Sustain an SRE Function and a reliability advocate at Google, tells attendees at the virtual CloudNativeDay summit that smaller containers coupled with serverless computing frameworks make it simpler to build modular components that not only isolate dependencies but also make it easier to restore services in the event of a disruption.
Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: The Linux Link Tech Show, FLOSS Weekly, BSD Now, and More
Quality, Reliability and Longevity Make Variscite’s System on Module the Leading Choice for Medical DevicesTEL AVIV, Israel – August 8, 2022 – Variscite, a leading worldwide provider of System on Modules (SoMs), today announced increasing traction with medical device companies needing highly trusted hardware and software designed for longevity. Variscite has become a premier provider in this space by satisfying stringent healthcare industry requirements and objectives while overcoming supply chain challenges that have plagued the industry. The last couple of years have seen accelerated developments in the medical device market and increased production of existing products. However, along with this growth came quite a few challenges. The demand for medical devices during the pandemic skyrocketed but at the same time, a global component crisis started and companies with low-scale production were pushed back in the priority queue of the supply chain. With the long development and regulation procedures time that often characterize medical devices, companies had difficulty meeting the demand. While some companies were still under the impression that in-house design is the right method for the medical device industry, other companies have realized how they can harness the benefits of SoM without compromising on quality and reliability. With an industry sensitive to quality, reliability and long-term longevity, medical device companies require hardware and software capable of operating in the field without issue for years, while meeting FDA certification requirements. Variscite ensures the highest quality standards thanks to its in-house manufacturing that allows full control over the production and QA process. The entire Variscite production process is performed in its fully ISO 13485, 9001 and 14001 certified facilities, satisfying international customer and regulatory requirements for medical use. Accelerating the efficiency of manufacturing processes and R&D while enjoying lower costs can be addressed with industry-proven SoMs. Variscite’s customers can focus on developing their products, leaving the hardware and software infrastructures and maintenance to Variscite’s experts. The typical long lifecycle of medical devices, makes a long-term commitment for both the hardware and software a critical requirement. Variscite offers 15 years of longevity commitment for its products which can be further extended by utilizing SoMs from the company’s Pin2Pin product families. Among the medical devices currently powered by Variscite modules are: • Smart hospital nursing stations • PCR testing devices • Life support devices • Patient monitors • Optic and otorhinolaryngology equipment • Professional Medical Scales • Cosmetic medicine • Patient beds Using Variscite SoMs allows for overcoming supply chain challenges as Variscite is taking measures to ensure stable and short lead times for its clients. Among these measurements are: increasing component stock levels, expanding in-house manufacturing capabilities by adding production lines, optimizing production and certifying alternate sources for components with low availability. “Even before the pandemic, the medical device industry was seeing a steadily increasing demand for products that could diagnose and treat health problems,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales of Variscite. “Variscite’s SoMs offer a way for manufacturers not only to reduce their time to market when launching a new product but also to secure its continuous and stable production for years to come. This is achieved by supplying critical hardware and software components that have already been rated to meet strict medical regulatory requirements. Variscite’s System on Modules offer the longevity, support and quality required to satisfy the needs of healthcare professionals.” For inquiries, please visit https://www.variscite.com/contact-us/ ABOUT VARISCITE Variscite is a worldwide leading System on Module provider, setting the bar for embedded solutions since 2003 with high-quality modules. The company provides the broadest ARM-based SoM portfolio in the embedded market with a wide range of configuration options that cover an entire embedded product and application range; from entry-level to high-performance solutions. Variscite's in-house production fully complies with the strict medical ISO13485 and ISO9001 standards. Along with the company's ongoing online documentation and personal support as well as the generous longevity, the company's customers are enjoying consistent, reliable products and services starting from the earliest development stages throughout the end-product lifecycle. Variscite sales@variscite.com https://www.variscite.com/
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS is here to update the iteration that launched in April 2022 for those who want to deploy the long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system on new computers without having to download hundreds of updates from the repositories. This first point release is the first major milestone as part of Canonical’s Long Term Support (LTS) commitment to its users and includes various updated packages that bring bug fixes and improvements to the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series.
