How to Find Large Files in Linux - Make Tech Easier
Identifying large files on your PC can help you quickly reclaim some much needed space. For desktop Linux users, hunting down large unnecessary files might be optional. But when it comes to server space, it costs money and you have to pay for that excess space every month. Here’s how you can locate big files in Linux to quickly get rid of them.
How to Import GPG Keys on Ubuntu & Debian (without apt-key)
The latest Debian-based systems have deprecated the use of the apt-key command. This command is used to import the GPG signing keys to systems. This command was working fine till Debian 10 and its derivatives. After the release of Debian 11 (and its derivatives like Ubuntu 22.04), the users start getting a warning message on the screen during the keys import. You will see the warning message “Warning: apt-key is deprecated. Manage keyring files in trusted.gpg.d instead (see apt-key(8))“. As this is a warning message you can still use the apt-key command but the newer version of Debian and Ubuntu will remove the support of this command.
So, it will be good to upgrade ourselves and start using the signed-by for maintaining the GPG keys and for the repositories. In this article, we will discuss, how securely import the GPG repository signing keys to the Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and Pop!_OS, etc.
How to Restart Network on Ubuntu 22.04
Whenever a problem occurs with the system, the main solution is to perform a restart or reboot the system. Similarly, if a problem occurs with the network, then its easy treatment is to restart the network. There are many scenarios where you may need to restart the network on Ubuntu like settings of the network were changed or the active network connection not working properly. Restarting the network services is equally important for all Linux systems.
How to deploy the Adminer database admin tool on Ubuntu Server 22.04
If you’re a fan of phpMyAdmin, you know how easy that platform makes managing relational databases. But what if you need to manage more than one type of database? Maybe you work with both relational and NoSQL databases. If that’s the case, where do you turn?
One option is Adminer, which supports MySQL versions 5, 7 and 8, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, SQLite, MS SQL, Oracle, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, SimpleDB via plugin, Firebird via plugin and ClickHouse via plugin.
How to Stream Apple Music on Linux Using Cider
Apple Music is available on most platforms, including Apple's, as well as Windows and Android. However, there's no Apple Music—or even iTunes for that matter—on Linux.
Ergo, if you're an Apple Music subscriber and use Linux on the PC side of things, you have to resort to using Apple Music's web player to listen to music on your computer.
But as you may know, the experience is nowhere close to perfect. To fix this, some developers came up with Cider, an open-source Apple Music client for Linux. So let's jump in to explore Cider on Linux.
How To Install Android Studio on Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Android Studio on Linux Mint 21. For those of you who didn’t know, Android Studio is a free and open source multi-platform supported and java based developer tool that helps the developer create and develop their android based applications. It provides the options, a graphical user interface (GUI), an app project, importing existing projects, changing the configuration, running the app in debug mode, and much more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of an Android Studio on Linux Mint 21 (Vanessa).
How To Install Terminator on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
This guide will talk about one of these emulators, Terminator, and how to install it on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
How to Configure Networking on Ubuntu Servers
Ubuntu ships with some graphical utilities to configure network devices, but there are some topics that server administrators especially need to master—and that includes knowing how to configure network devices from the command line.
To manage your Ubuntu Server network from the command line, it is important to know concepts such as Ethernet interfaces, IP addressing, bridging, and name resolution. Here's a primer.
How to install KDE Plasma Desktop on Fedora Linux
Learn the steps to install KDE Plasma 5 Desktop on Fedora 36 workstation desktops and other previous versions such as 35, 34… to get a beautiful alternative to the system’s default GNOME 42 Desktop.
Fedora plays a not negligible contribution to the Red Hat value chain. It is not meant to generate revenue but instead gives the right direction to the future versions of RHEL. It is an experimental ground for Red Hat. Fedora is allowed to experiment with new technologies, which is why it offers a wide range of packages directly to install using the default system repo. It is more friendly than Redhat and its based distros such as CentOS, Oracle, Rocky, and Almalinux.
How to install Linux Mint 21 MATE
Linux CLI in 60 Seconds - find
LHB Linux Digest #22.09: Pro Vim Tips, Dash Shell, Unlink, Find-Exec Command
Redis ZINTERSTORE
Redis ZCOUNT
Redis XREAD
Redis XINFO
Redis XDEL
Redis SETNX
Redis RPOPLPUSH
How to Install NetBox IRM on Debian 11
NetBox is Infrastructure Resource Modeling (IRM) software designed for network automation. Learn how to install NetBox IRM on Debian 11 here.
Troubleshooting Linux SASL Issues
Simple Authentication and Security Layer or SASL is a framework for authentication, encryption, and data security used in Internet protocols. John Gardiner Myers wrote the original SASL specification (RFC 2222) in 1997. SASL also provides a data security layer offering data integrity and data confidentiality services.
Security Leftovers
Oaxaca, Endless OS, and indigenous languages
A rural Mexican state was the setting for an initiative to use the GNOME-based Endless OS to improve education in indigenous communities. Over the last several years, the Endless OS Foundation has teamed up with the Fundación Alfredo Harp Helú Oaxaca (FAHHO) to deliver offline-first computers to those communities, but also to assist these communities in preserving their native languages. In a talk at GUADEC 2022, Rob McQueen provided a look at the project and what it has accomplished. McQueen was not slated to give the talk—he already gave an earlier presentation at the conference—but Sergio Solis, who is from Guadalajara where the conference was held, was unfortunately unable to attend due to his family coming down with COVID. McQueen apologized for flying into Mexico from England to give a talk about Mexico when he had never been to the country before. But, as the CEO of the Endless OS Foundation, McQueen is obviously knowledgeable about the project and was able to step in and pinch-hit for Solis. Read on
xorgproto 2022.2
This release introduces an new "XWAYLAND" extension: This extension exists to serve one purpose: reliably identifying Xwayland. Previous attempts at doing so included querying root window properties, output names or input device names. All these attempts are somewhat unreliable. Instead, let's use an extension - where that extension is present we have an Xwayland server. Clients should never need to do anything but check whether the extension exists through XQueryExtension/XListExtensions. The DRI3 protocol was bumped to 1.3 and has a new DRI3SetDRMDeviceInUse request: This request provides a hint to the server about the device in use by this window. This is used to provide DRI3GetSupportedModifiers with a hint of what device to return modifiers for in the window_modifiers return value. Using this hint allows for device-specific modifiers to be returned by DRI3GetSupportedModifiers, for example when an application is renderoffloaded and eligible for direct scanout. The remaining commits are the usual combination of housekeeping and maintenance.Read on
How to make app stores friendly to Open Source
Microsoft recently seemed to propose that Open Source software didn’t belong in the Windows app store. Excuse me? After the news broke, Giorgio Sardo, Microsoft’s General Manager of the Microsoft Store, argued on Twitter that it wasn’t Microsoft’s intent. “We absolutely want to support developers distributing successful OSS apps. In fact, there are already fantastic OSS apps in the Store! The goal of this policy is to protect customers from misleading listings.” Read on
