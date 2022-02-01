Language Selection

Thursday 11th of August 2022
HowTos
  • How to Find Large Files in Linux - Make Tech Easier

    Identifying large files on your PC can help you quickly reclaim some much needed space. For desktop Linux users, hunting down large unnecessary files might be optional. But when it comes to server space, it costs money and you have to pay for that excess space every month. Here’s how you can locate big files in Linux to quickly get rid of them.

  • How to Import GPG Keys on Ubuntu & Debian (without apt-key)

    The latest Debian-based systems have deprecated the use of the apt-key command. This command is used to import the GPG signing keys to systems. This command was working fine till Debian 10 and its derivatives. After the release of Debian 11 (and its derivatives like Ubuntu 22.04), the users start getting a warning message on the screen during the keys import. You will see the warning message “Warning: apt-key is deprecated. Manage keyring files in trusted.gpg.d instead (see apt-key(8))“. As this is a warning message you can still use the apt-key command but the newer version of Debian and Ubuntu will remove the support of this command.

    So, it will be good to upgrade ourselves and start using the signed-by for maintaining the GPG keys and for the repositories. In this article, we will discuss, how securely import the GPG repository signing keys to the Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint and Pop!_OS, etc.

  • How to Restart Network on Ubuntu 22.04

    Whenever a problem occurs with the system, the main solution is to perform a restart or reboot the system. Similarly, if a problem occurs with the network, then its easy treatment is to restart the network. There are many scenarios where you may need to restart the network on Ubuntu like settings of the network were changed or the active network connection not working properly. Restarting the network services is equally important for all Linux systems.

  • How to deploy the Adminer database admin tool on Ubuntu Server 22.04 | TechRepublic

    If you’re a fan of phpMyAdmin, you know how easy that platform makes managing relational databases. But what if you need to manage more than one type of database? Maybe you work with both relational and NoSQL databases. If that’s the case, where do you turn?

    One option is Adminer, which supports MySQL versions 5, 7 and 8, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, SQLite, MS SQL, Oracle, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, SimpleDB via plugin, Firebird via plugin and ClickHouse via plugin.

  • How to Stream Apple Music on Linux Using Cider

    Apple Music is available on most platforms, including Apple's, as well as Windows and Android. However, there's no Apple Music—or even iTunes for that matter—on Linux.

    Ergo, if you're an Apple Music subscriber and use Linux on the PC side of things, you have to resort to using Apple Music's web player to listen to music on your computer.

    But as you may know, the experience is nowhere close to perfect. To fix this, some developers came up with Cider, an open-source Apple Music client for Linux. So let's jump in to explore Cider on Linux.

  • How To Install Android Studio on Linux Mint 21 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Android Studio on Linux Mint 21. For those of you who didn’t know, Android Studio is a free and open source multi-platform supported and java based developer tool that helps the developer create and develop their android based applications. It provides the options, a graphical user interface (GUI), an app project, importing existing projects, changing the configuration, running the app in debug mode, and much more.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of an Android Studio on Linux Mint 21 (Vanessa).

  • How To Install Terminator on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS | Mark Ai Code

    This guide will talk about one of these emulators, Terminator, and how to install it on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

  • How to Configure Networking on Ubuntu Servers

    Ubuntu ships with some graphical utilities to configure network devices, but there are some topics that server administrators especially need to master—and that includes knowing how to configure network devices from the command line.

    To manage your Ubuntu Server network from the command line, it is important to know concepts such as Ethernet interfaces, IP addressing, bridging, and name resolution. Here's a primer.

  • How to install KDE Plasma Desktop on Fedora Linux - Linux Shout

    Learn the steps to install KDE Plasma 5 Desktop on Fedora 36 workstation desktops and other previous versions such as 35, 34… to get a beautiful alternative to the system’s default GNOME 42 Desktop.

    Fedora plays a not negligible contribution to the Red Hat value chain. It is not meant to generate revenue but instead gives the right direction to the future versions of RHEL. It is an experimental ground for Red Hat. Fedora is allowed to experiment with new technologies, which is why it offers a wide range of packages directly to install using the default system repo. It is more friendly than Redhat and its based distros such as CentOS, Oracle, Rocky, and Almalinux.

  • How to install Linux Mint 21 MATE - Invidious
  • Linux CLI in 60 Seconds - find - Invidious
  • LHB Linux Digest #22.09: Pro Vim Tips, Dash Shell, Unlink, Find-Exec Command
  • How to Install NetBox IRM on Debian 11

    NetBox is Infrastructure Resource Modeling (IRM) software designed for network automation. Learn how to install NetBox IRM on Debian 11 here.

  • Troubleshooting Linux SASL Issues | Itsubuntu.com

    Simple Authentication and Security Layer or SASL is a framework for authentication, encryption, and data security used in Internet protocols. John Gardiner Myers wrote the original SASL specification (RFC 2222) in 1997. SASL also provides a data security layer offering data integrity and data confidentiality services.

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Gentoo (aiohttp, faac, isync, motion, and nextcloud), Red Hat (.NET 6.0), SUSE (libnbd, oracleasm, python-codecov, rubygem-tzinfo, sssd, and thunderbird), and Ubuntu (http-parser, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.4, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-bluefield, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.4, linux-gke, linux-gke-5.4, linux-gkeop, linux-gkeop-5.4, linux-hwe-5.4, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-5.4, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.4, linux-raspi, linux-raspi-5.4, linux, linux-hwe-5.15, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-5.15, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.15, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.15, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.15, linux-gke, linux-gke-5.15, linux-ibm, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-raspi, linux-intel-iotg, linux-oem-5.14, linux-oem-5.17, and node-moment).

  • CISA Issues Warning on Active Exploitation of UnRAR Software for Linux Systems [Ed: How to distract from the major problem CISA has just pointed out]
  • PyPI Package 'secretslib' Drops Fileless Linux Malware to Mine Monero [Ed: The issue here is not "Linux" but people installing malware on it]
  • The quantum state of Linux kernel garbage collection (Project Zero) [LWN.net]

    The Project Zero blog has posted a detailed look at CVE-2021-0920 in the first of a two-part series on how this bug created a vulnerability that was subsequently exploited.

  • Security requirements for new kernel features [LWN.net]

    The relatively new io_uring subsystem has changed the way asynchronous I/O is done on Linux systems and improved performance significantly. It has also, however, begun to run up a record of disagreements with the kernel's security community. A recent discussion about security hooks for the new uring_cmd mechanism shows how easily requirements can be overlooked in a complex system with no overall supervision. Most of the operations that can be performed within io_uring follow the usual I/O patterns — open a file, read data, write data, and so on. These operations are the same regardless of the underlying device or filesystem that is doing the work. There always seems to be a need for something special and device-specific, though, and io_uring is no exception. For the kernel as a whole, device-specific operations are made available via ioctl() calls. That system call, however, has built up a reputation as a dumping ground for poorly thought-out features, and there is little desire to see its usage spread. In early 2021, io_uring maintainer Jens Axboe floated an idea for a command passthrough mechanism that would be specific to io_uring. A year and some later, that idea has evolved into uring_cmd, which was pulled into the mainline during the 5.19 merge window. There is a new io_uring operation that, in turn, causes an invocation of the underlying device or filesystem's uring_cmd() file_operations function. The actual operation to be performed is passed through to that function with no interpretation in the io_uring layer. The first user is the NVMe driver, which provides a direct passthrough operation.

Oaxaca, Endless OS, and indigenous languages

A rural Mexican state was the setting for an initiative to use the GNOME-based Endless OS to improve education in indigenous communities. Over the last several years, the Endless OS Foundation has teamed up with the Fundación Alfredo Harp Helú Oaxaca (FAHHO) to deliver offline-first computers to those communities, but also to assist these communities in preserving their native languages. In a talk at GUADEC 2022, Rob McQueen provided a look at the project and what it has accomplished. McQueen was not slated to give the talk—he already gave an earlier presentation at the conference—but Sergio Solis, who is from Guadalajara where the conference was held, was unfortunately unable to attend due to his family coming down with COVID. McQueen apologized for flying into Mexico from England to give a talk about Mexico when he had never been to the country before. But, as the CEO of the Endless OS Foundation, McQueen is obviously knowledgeable about the project and was able to step in and pinch-hit for Solis. Read on

xorgproto 2022.2

This release introduces an new "XWAYLAND" extension:

    This extension exists to serve one purpose: reliably identifying
    Xwayland. Previous attempts at doing so included querying root window
    properties, output names or input device names. All these attempts are
    somewhat unreliable. Instead, let's use an extension - where that
    extension is present we have an Xwayland server.

    Clients should never need to do anything but check whether the extension
    exists through XQueryExtension/XListExtensions.

The DRI3 protocol was bumped to 1.3 and has a new DRI3SetDRMDeviceInUse request:

     This request provides a hint to the server about the device
     in use by this window. This is used to provide
     DRI3GetSupportedModifiers with a hint of what device to
     return modifiers for in the window_modifiers return value.
     Using this hint allows for device-specific modifiers to
     be returned by DRI3GetSupportedModifiers, for example
     when an application is renderoffloaded and eligible for
     direct scanout.

The remaining commits are the usual combination of housekeeping and
maintenance.
Read on

How to make app stores friendly to Open Source

Microsoft recently seemed to propose that Open Source software didn’t belong in the Windows app store. Excuse me? After the news broke, Giorgio Sardo, Microsoft’s General Manager of the Microsoft Store, argued on Twitter that it wasn’t Microsoft’s intent. “We absolutely want to support developers distributing successful OSS apps. In fact, there are already fantastic OSS apps in the Store! The goal of this policy is to protect customers from misleading listings.” Read on

