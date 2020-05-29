In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Dropbox on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Dropbox is application software that is operated by Dropbox inc. It provides cloud storage to store and access the data online by syncing the user device. It provides a free account with 2 GB storage and paid plans for more. A big advantage of using Dropbox is that you can share large files/folders by sharing the dropbox links rather than sending those large files.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Dropbox file hosting service on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.