Thursday 11th of August 2022
HowTos
  • How to update Linux Mint to Mint 21 | ZDNet

    It's not too hard to move from Linux Mint 20.3 to the long-term support of Linux Mint 21. But it's not a walk in the park, either.

  • How to Make Your Apps Start in Specified Workspace in Ubuntu 22.04 | UbuntuHandbook

    When you try to open an application in Ubuntu, Fedora or other Linux with GNOME, it’s possible to specify in which desktop workspace the app window should start!

    Most operating systems today have multiple desktops to organize unrelated ongoing projects. In Ubuntu Linux, we usually called them “workspaces”. For most common used applications, user may even let them start automatically in specified workspace to improve workflow efficiency.

  • Plan to sync PKGget and apt-dpkg

    I know this will interest a few people. I have been asked whether the 'apt' Debian package manager can be installed in EasyOS. Yes, it can, but the native package manager, 'PKGget', originally called the 'PPM' (Puppy Package Manager), does not "talk" with apt, so they won't have any idea what the other is up to.

    There have been some pups with both the apt and ppm, and I think that VanillaDpup does have some basic syncronization. Just from memory, last time that I played with it, I think that apt recognized the existing packages in the build, at first bootup, listed in file 'woof-installed-packages'. But there was no cooperation beyond that.

  • How to Install Tor Browser in Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 - ByteXD

    Tor browser is a secure browser that routes web traffic through the Tor network. Volunteers run Tor servers. It ensures users’ privacy and anonymity. You are free of network surveillance when you use Tor browser to browse the Internet. The onion icon in Tor symbolizes that, like an onion, Tor has layers to encrypt your internet connection.

    However, there are some disadvantages to using Tor. You might feel browsing to be a bit or considerably slower than your normal experience. Also, Tor users are blocked by some major websites. Even some governments try to block Tor and outlaw it.

    This article covers a few methods on how to install the Tor Web in Ubuntu.

  • How To Install Dropbox on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Dropbox on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Dropbox is application software that is operated by Dropbox inc. It provides cloud storage to store and access the data online by syncing the user device. It provides a free account with 2 GB storage and paid plans for more. A big advantage of using Dropbox is that you can share large files/folders by sharing the dropbox links rather than sending those large files.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Dropbox file hosting service on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

Open Hardware: Librem, ESP32, and More

  • Purism’s Librem 5 USA, Privacy-first Smartphones Ship Within 10 Business Days

    Purism’s Made in USA phone, Librem 5 USA uses a tighter supply chain. It is powered by PureOS, and designed for longevity. Standard orders ship within 10 days.

  • ESP32 board with rotary encoder gets 2-key keypad shield - CNX Software

    LILYGO TTGO T-Encoder, a round-shaped ESP32 board with a built-in rotary encoder, has gotten a shield with a 2-key keypad based on WCH CH552 8-bit microcontroller. Launched several months ago, the TTGO T-Encoder is a USB-powered rotary encoder with ESP32 microcontroller offering WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, and now, you can build a keypad with rotary encoder thanks to T-Encoder shield that features two mechanical switches and keycaps with RGB LED backlight.

  • AquaPing is an open-source, battery powered acoustic water leak detector module (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software

    The AquaPing is an open-source hardware, ultra-low power acoustic water leak detector sensor based on Texas Instruments MSP430 microcontroller and a microphone that can detect leaks without having to do any plumbing, instead capturing audio for water leak detection, and it even works for leaks behind walls. All signal processing and analysis occur on the MSP430 MCU, so no audio is streamed to the cloud and eavesdropping is impossible, plus the sensor only captures high frequencies out of the range of normal conversations, so eavesdropping is not feasible, plus those higher frequencies are also said to provide highest sensitivity and reliability.

Programming Leftovers

  • Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 4.0 alpha 14

    We're working towards finalizing the feature set for 4.0 beta, reviewing many PRs which have been opened prior to our roadmap feature freeze announced a couple of weeks ago. While this process is ongoing, we'll keep releasing alpha builds so here's 4.0 alpha 14! Same deal as usual, lots of bugs fixed and more refactoring and feature work.

  • Considering adopting Nim language
  • CPM0 frl-plugin:perlscript: ERROR: 'times' trapped by operation mask at /usr/lib64/perl5/B.pm line 183. | kavya [blogs.perl.org]

    When "use DateTime;" library is included in perl file ,getting the error as "CPM0 frl-plugin:perlscript: ERROR: 'times' trapped by operation mask at /usr/lib64/perl5/B.pm line 183."

  • Please relicense from "Perl 5" to MIT or Apache 2.0 license

    Following from my previous post, I am now actively encouraging everyone to switch licenses to MIT/ISC license or Apache 2.0. My reasoning is that in the vast majority of cases the author and contributors want the software to be used by as many businesses and hobbyists as possible. Previously I described how the burden of understanding and complying with licenses, including open source licenses, can be an unintended barrier to them using the software. Perl modules tend to use "Perl 5" combination as the default license i.e. "Licensed under the same terms as Perl itself". And the "Perl 5" license is actually a dual licensing of the problematic Artistic 1.0 license and the dated GPL1.0 license which also has problems. Both are rarely used outside of Perl and in my view present a barrier to adoption. Recall I described how permissive ("BSD") and copyleft ("GPL") licenses are functionally identical if no binary is distributed (websites) or for scripted languages that remain in source form.

  • 9 Examples of for Loops in Linux Bash Scripts [Ed: GNU Bash, not Linux Bash]

    The versatile Bash for loop does much more than loop around a set number of times. We describe its many variants so you can use them successfully in your own Linux scripts.

  • The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.63.0

    The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.63.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

  • Rust 1.63.0 released [LWN.net]

    Version 1.63.0 of the Rust language has been released. Changes include the addition of scoped threads, a new ownership model for raw file descriptors, and the completion of the borrow-checker transition...

Microsoft's Office Ripoff, Linux Foundation Fronting for Microsoft Again, and Non-Linux-Related Fluff

Ubuntu 22.04.1 Arrives in Style with Rock Solid Updates

Release highlights of Ubuntu 22.04.1 which is the first point release of Jammy Jellyfish that brings updated software and bug fixes. Read more

