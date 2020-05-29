today's howtos
-
How to update Linux Mint to Mint 21 | ZDNet
It's not too hard to move from Linux Mint 20.3 to the long-term support of Linux Mint 21. But it's not a walk in the park, either.
-
How to Make Your Apps Start in Specified Workspace in Ubuntu 22.04 | UbuntuHandbook
When you try to open an application in Ubuntu, Fedora or other Linux with GNOME, it’s possible to specify in which desktop workspace the app window should start!
Most operating systems today have multiple desktops to organize unrelated ongoing projects. In Ubuntu Linux, we usually called them “workspaces”. For most common used applications, user may even let them start automatically in specified workspace to improve workflow efficiency.
-
Plan to sync PKGget and apt-dpkg
I know this will interest a few people. I have been asked whether the 'apt' Debian package manager can be installed in EasyOS. Yes, it can, but the native package manager, 'PKGget', originally called the 'PPM' (Puppy Package Manager), does not "talk" with apt, so they won't have any idea what the other is up to.
There have been some pups with both the apt and ppm, and I think that VanillaDpup does have some basic syncronization. Just from memory, last time that I played with it, I think that apt recognized the existing packages in the build, at first bootup, listed in file 'woof-installed-packages'. But there was no cooperation beyond that.
-
How to Install Tor Browser in Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04 - ByteXD
Tor browser is a secure browser that routes web traffic through the Tor network. Volunteers run Tor servers. It ensures users’ privacy and anonymity. You are free of network surveillance when you use Tor browser to browse the Internet. The onion icon in Tor symbolizes that, like an onion, Tor has layers to encrypt your internet connection.
However, there are some disadvantages to using Tor. You might feel browsing to be a bit or considerably slower than your normal experience. Also, Tor users are blocked by some major websites. Even some governments try to block Tor and outlaw it.
This article covers a few methods on how to install the Tor Web in Ubuntu.
-
How To Install Dropbox on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Dropbox on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Dropbox is application software that is operated by Dropbox inc. It provides cloud storage to store and access the data online by syncing the user device. It provides a free account with 2 GB storage and paid plans for more. A big advantage of using Dropbox is that you can share large files/folders by sharing the dropbox links rather than sending those large files.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Dropbox file hosting service on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 303 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware: Librem, ESP32, and More
Programming Leftovers
Microsoft's Office Ripoff, Linux Foundation Fronting for Microsoft Again, and Non-Linux-Related Fluff
Ubuntu 22.04.1 Arrives in Style with Rock Solid Updates
Release highlights of Ubuntu 22.04.1 which is the first point release of Jammy Jellyfish that brings updated software and bug fixes.
Recent comments
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 50 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 11 min ago
3 hours 12 min ago
3 hours 22 min ago
3 hours 34 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
3 hours 50 min ago