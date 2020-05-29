Microsoft's Office Ripoff, Linux Foundation Fronting for Microsoft Again, and Non-Linux-Related Fluff
Never fear, Microsoft Office users - you won't be cut off early after all
Microsoft has apparently gone back on initial plans to cut off some generations of its Office software.
Aviz Joins the Linux Foundation and Announces Free Support for SONiC Evaluations in The Enterprise
Aviz Joins the Linux Foundation and Announces Free Support for SONiC Evaluations in The Enterprise
Boeing joins the ELISA Project as a Premier Member to Strengthen its Commitment to Safety-Critical Applications
Boeing joins the ELISA Project as a Premier Member to Strengthen its Commitment to Safety-Critical Applications
Today, the ELISA (Enabling Linux in Safety Applications) Project announced that Boeing has joined as a Premier member, marking its commitment to Linux and its effective use in safety critical applications. Hosted by the Linux Foundation, ELISA is an open source initiative that aims to create a shared set of tools and processes to help companies build and certify Linux-based safety-critical applications and systems.
Boeing Joins ELISA Project, To Lead New Aerospace Working Group
Open Hardware: Librem, ESP32, and More
Programming Leftovers
Ubuntu 22.04.1 Arrives in Style with Rock Solid Updates
Release highlights of Ubuntu 22.04.1 which is the first point release of Jammy Jellyfish that brings updated software and bug fixes.
