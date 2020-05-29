Following from my previous post, I am now actively encouraging everyone to switch licenses to MIT/ISC license or Apache 2.0.

My reasoning is that in the vast majority of cases the author and contributors want the software to be used by as many businesses and hobbyists as possible.

Previously I described how the burden of understanding and complying with licenses, including open source licenses, can be an unintended barrier to them using the software.

Perl modules tend to use "Perl 5" combination as the default license i.e. "Licensed under the same terms as Perl itself". And the "Perl 5" license is actually a dual licensing of the problematic Artistic 1.0 license and the dated GPL1.0 license which also has problems. Both are rarely used outside of Perl and in my view present a barrier to adoption.

Recall I described how permissive ("BSD") and copyleft ("GPL") licenses are functionally identical if no binary is distributed (websites) or for scripted languages that remain in source form.