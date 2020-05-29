Programming Leftovers
-
Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 4.0 alpha 14
We're working towards finalizing the feature set for 4.0 beta, reviewing many PRs which have been opened prior to our roadmap feature freeze announced a couple of weeks ago. While this process is ongoing, we'll keep releasing alpha builds so here's 4.0 alpha 14! Same deal as usual, lots of bugs fixed and more refactoring and feature work.
-
Considering adopting Nim language
-
CPM0 frl-plugin:perlscript: ERROR: 'times' trapped by operation mask at /usr/lib64/perl5/B.pm line 183. | kavya [blogs.perl.org]
When "use DateTime;" library is included in perl file ,getting the error as
"CPM0 frl-plugin:perlscript: ERROR: 'times' trapped by operation mask at /usr/lib64/perl5/B.pm line 183."
-
Please relicense from "Perl 5" to MIT or Apache 2.0 license
Following from my previous post, I am now actively encouraging everyone to switch licenses to MIT/ISC license or Apache 2.0.
My reasoning is that in the vast majority of cases the author and contributors want the software to be used by as many businesses and hobbyists as possible.
Previously I described how the burden of understanding and complying with licenses, including open source licenses, can be an unintended barrier to them using the software.
Perl modules tend to use "Perl 5" combination as the default license i.e. "Licensed under the same terms as Perl itself". And the "Perl 5" license is actually a dual licensing of the problematic Artistic 1.0 license and the dated GPL1.0 license which also has problems. Both are rarely used outside of Perl and in my view present a barrier to adoption.
Recall I described how permissive ("BSD") and copyleft ("GPL") licenses are functionally identical if no binary is distributed (websites) or for scripted languages that remain in source form.
-
9 Examples of for Loops in Linux Bash Scripts [Ed: GNU Bash, not Linux Bash]
The versatile Bash for loop does much more than loop around a set number of times. We describe its many variants so you can use them successfully in your own Linux scripts.
-
The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.63.0
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.63.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
-
Rust 1.63.0 released [LWN.net]
Version 1.63.0 of the Rust language has been released. Changes include the addition of scoped threads, a new ownership model for raw file descriptors, and the completion of the borrow-checker transition...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 240 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware: Librem, ESP32, and More
Programming Leftovers
Microsoft's Office Ripoff, Linux Foundation Fronting for Microsoft Again, and Non-Linux-Related Fluff
Ubuntu 22.04.1 Arrives in Style with Rock Solid Updates
Release highlights of Ubuntu 22.04.1 which is the first point release of Jammy Jellyfish that brings updated software and bug fixes.
Recent comments
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 49 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
3 hours 20 min ago
4 hours 10 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 21 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
4 hours 47 min ago
4 hours 49 min ago