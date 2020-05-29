Open Hardware: Librem, ESP32, and More
-
Purism’s Librem 5 USA, Privacy-first Smartphones Ship Within 10 Business Days
Purism’s Made in USA phone, Librem 5 USA uses a tighter supply chain. It is powered by PureOS, and designed for longevity. Standard orders ship within 10 days.
-
ESP32 board with rotary encoder gets 2-key keypad shield - CNX Software
LILYGO TTGO T-Encoder, a round-shaped ESP32 board with a built-in rotary encoder, has gotten a shield with a 2-key keypad based on WCH CH552 8-bit microcontroller.
Launched several months ago, the TTGO T-Encoder is a USB-powered rotary encoder with ESP32 microcontroller offering WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, and now, you can build a keypad with rotary encoder thanks to T-Encoder shield that features two mechanical switches and keycaps with RGB LED backlight.
-
AquaPing is an open-source, battery powered acoustic water leak detector module (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software
The AquaPing is an open-source hardware, ultra-low power acoustic water leak detector sensor based on Texas Instruments MSP430 microcontroller and a microphone that can detect leaks without having to do any plumbing, instead capturing audio for water leak detection, and it even works for leaks behind walls.
All signal processing and analysis occur on the MSP430 MCU, so no audio is streamed to the cloud and eavesdropping is impossible, plus the sensor only captures high frequencies out of the range of normal conversations, so eavesdropping is not feasible, plus those higher frequencies are also said to provide highest sensitivity and reliability.
-
