Videos: GNU And Linux, Linux Action News, and More
GNU And Linux Are Forever Linked By History - Invidious
It never fails. Any time that I mention GNU/Linux on any of my videos, some wise guy has to chime in with "Stop calling it GNU/Linux...you can have Linux without GNU." Why do these people feel the need to state something that is obvious?
More NVIDIA OPEN SOURCE, Cutefish is ALIVE, and Duck Duck Go fixes tracking: Linux + opensource news - Invidious
Linux Action News 253 [Ed: Too much sucking up to Microsoft, but then again consider who owns this site]
GitHub steps in it this week, Microsoft’s Linux distribution now runs on bare metal, FFmpeg gets IPFS support, and the odd thing going on with the kernel.
Open Hardware: Librem, ESP32, and More
Programming Leftovers
Microsoft's Office Ripoff, Linux Foundation Fronting for Microsoft Again, and Non-Linux-Related Fluff
Ubuntu 22.04.1 Arrives in Style with Rock Solid Updates
Release highlights of Ubuntu 22.04.1 which is the first point release of Jammy Jellyfish that brings updated software and bug fixes.
