today's leftovers
-
22.04 LTS now available for $1299 and up
The Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition is an unusual looking thin and light laptop that ships with Ubuntu Linux pre-installed rather than Windows. When the notebook first went on sale in April it shipped with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, but now Dell is shipping the laptop with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS instead.
-
Linux Around The World: Belgium - LinuxLinks
We cover events and user groups that are running in Belgium. This article forms part of our Linux Around The World series.
-
The software defined programmable logic controller: An introduction to Red Hat’s predictable latency / realtime capabilities
The software-defined industrial control system is a huge opportunity for open source technologies. Moving away from bespoke specialized hardware (like PLC devices) to standard hardware with software only is a trend that crosses industries, extending now into the industrial and manufacturing world. This type of shift for industrial organizations is similar to telcos moving to network function virtualisation (NFV) and open radio access networks (ORAN).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 234 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware: Librem, ESP32, and More
Programming Leftovers
Microsoft's Office Ripoff, Linux Foundation Fronting for Microsoft Again, and Non-Linux-Related Fluff
Ubuntu 22.04.1 Arrives in Style with Rock Solid Updates
Release highlights of Ubuntu 22.04.1 which is the first point release of Jammy Jellyfish that brings updated software and bug fixes.
Recent comments
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 49 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
3 hours 20 min ago
4 hours 10 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 21 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
4 hours 47 min ago
4 hours 49 min ago