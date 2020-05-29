Language Selection

  • 22.04 LTS now available for $1299 and up

    The Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition is an unusual looking thin and light laptop that ships with Ubuntu Linux pre-installed rather than Windows. When the notebook first went on sale in April it shipped with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, but now Dell is shipping the laptop with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS instead.

  • Linux Around The World: Belgium - LinuxLinks

    We cover events and user groups that are running in Belgium. This article forms part of our Linux Around The World series.

  • The software defined programmable logic controller: An introduction to Red Hat’s predictable latency / realtime capabilities

    The software-defined industrial control system is a huge opportunity for open source technologies. Moving away from bespoke specialized hardware (like PLC devices) to standard hardware with software only is a trend that crosses industries, extending now into the industrial and manufacturing world. This type of shift for industrial organizations is similar to telcos moving to network function virtualisation (NFV) and open radio access networks (ORAN).

Open Hardware: Librem, ESP32, and More

  • Purism’s Librem 5 USA, Privacy-first Smartphones Ship Within 10 Business Days

    Purism’s Made in USA phone, Librem 5 USA uses a tighter supply chain. It is powered by PureOS, and designed for longevity. Standard orders ship within 10 days.

  • ESP32 board with rotary encoder gets 2-key keypad shield - CNX Software

    LILYGO TTGO T-Encoder, a round-shaped ESP32 board with a built-in rotary encoder, has gotten a shield with a 2-key keypad based on WCH CH552 8-bit microcontroller. Launched several months ago, the TTGO T-Encoder is a USB-powered rotary encoder with ESP32 microcontroller offering WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, and now, you can build a keypad with rotary encoder thanks to T-Encoder shield that features two mechanical switches and keycaps with RGB LED backlight.

  • AquaPing is an open-source, battery powered acoustic water leak detector module (Crowdfunding) - CNX Software

    The AquaPing is an open-source hardware, ultra-low power acoustic water leak detector sensor based on Texas Instruments MSP430 microcontroller and a microphone that can detect leaks without having to do any plumbing, instead capturing audio for water leak detection, and it even works for leaks behind walls. All signal processing and analysis occur on the MSP430 MCU, so no audio is streamed to the cloud and eavesdropping is impossible, plus the sensor only captures high frequencies out of the range of normal conversations, so eavesdropping is not feasible, plus those higher frequencies are also said to provide highest sensitivity and reliability.

Programming Leftovers

  • Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 4.0 alpha 14

    We're working towards finalizing the feature set for 4.0 beta, reviewing many PRs which have been opened prior to our roadmap feature freeze announced a couple of weeks ago. While this process is ongoing, we'll keep releasing alpha builds so here's 4.0 alpha 14! Same deal as usual, lots of bugs fixed and more refactoring and feature work.

  • Considering adopting Nim language
  • CPM0 frl-plugin:perlscript: ERROR: 'times' trapped by operation mask at /usr/lib64/perl5/B.pm line 183. | kavya [blogs.perl.org]

    When "use DateTime;" library is included in perl file ,getting the error as "CPM0 frl-plugin:perlscript: ERROR: 'times' trapped by operation mask at /usr/lib64/perl5/B.pm line 183."

  • Please relicense from "Perl 5" to MIT or Apache 2.0 license

    Following from my previous post, I am now actively encouraging everyone to switch licenses to MIT/ISC license or Apache 2.0. My reasoning is that in the vast majority of cases the author and contributors want the software to be used by as many businesses and hobbyists as possible. Previously I described how the burden of understanding and complying with licenses, including open source licenses, can be an unintended barrier to them using the software. Perl modules tend to use "Perl 5" combination as the default license i.e. "Licensed under the same terms as Perl itself". And the "Perl 5" license is actually a dual licensing of the problematic Artistic 1.0 license and the dated GPL1.0 license which also has problems. Both are rarely used outside of Perl and in my view present a barrier to adoption. Recall I described how permissive ("BSD") and copyleft ("GPL") licenses are functionally identical if no binary is distributed (websites) or for scripted languages that remain in source form.

  • 9 Examples of for Loops in Linux Bash Scripts [Ed: GNU Bash, not Linux Bash]

    The versatile Bash for loop does much more than loop around a set number of times. We describe its many variants so you can use them successfully in your own Linux scripts.

  • The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.63.0

    The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.63.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.

  • Rust 1.63.0 released [LWN.net]

    Version 1.63.0 of the Rust language has been released. Changes include the addition of scoped threads, a new ownership model for raw file descriptors, and the completion of the borrow-checker transition...

Microsoft's Office Ripoff, Linux Foundation Fronting for Microsoft Again, and Non-Linux-Related Fluff

Ubuntu 22.04.1 Arrives in Style with Rock Solid Updates

Release highlights of Ubuntu 22.04.1 which is the first point release of Jammy Jellyfish that brings updated software and bug fixes. Read more

