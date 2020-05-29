Videos: GNU And Linux, Linux Action News, and More
It never fails. Any time that I mention GNU/Linux on any of my videos, some wise guy has to chime in with "Stop calling it GNU/Linux...you can have Linux without GNU." Why do these people feel the need to state something that is obvious?
GitHub steps in it this week, Microsoft’s Linux distribution now runs on bare metal, FFmpeg gets IPFS support, and the odd thing going on with the kernel.
Kernel: New Mesa RC, KVM Update, and Security Posturing From NSA-Connected Companies
Hi list,
It's that time again, mesa 22.2-rc2 is now avilaable. We've had lots of
changes here, including a bug in my release script setting the version
to 22.2.0 (oops)! Per normal, Mike is leading the pack with zink
changes, but we've got fixes all over the tree here.
See you again next week, same bat time, same bat channel,
Dylan
As a general rule, virtualization mechanisms are designed to provide strong isolation between a host and the guest systems that it runs. The guests are not trusted, and their ability to access or influence anything outside of their virtual machines must be tightly controlled. So a patch series allowing guests to execute arbitrary system calls in the host context might be expected to be the cause of significantly elevated eyebrows across the net. Andrei Vagin has posted such a series with the expected results.
The use case for Vagin's work is gVisor, a container-management platform with a focus on security. Like a full virtualization system, gVisor runs containers within a virtual machine (using KVM), but the purpose is not to fully isolate those containers from the system. Instead, KVM is used to provide address-space isolation for processes within containers, but the resulting virtual machines do not run a normal operating-system kernel. Instead, they run a special gVisor kernel that handles system calls made by the contained processes, making security decisions as it goes.
That kernel works in an interesting way; it maps itself into each virtual machine's address space to match its layout on the host, then switches between the two as needed. The function to go to the virtual-machine side is called, perhaps inevitably, bluepill(). The execution environment is essentially the same on either side, with the same memory layout, but the guest side is constrained by the boundaries placed on the virtual machine.
Google wants to make Linux kernel flaws harder to exploit [Ed: ZDNet's Microsoft booster says "Google wants to make Linux kernel flaws harder to exploit", but it was actually Google that put NSA back-doored ciphers inside the Linux kernel. Selective amnesia?]
Open Hardware: Librem, ESP32, and More
Purism’s Made in USA phone, Librem 5 USA uses a tighter supply chain. It is powered by PureOS, and designed for longevity. Standard orders ship within 10 days.
LILYGO TTGO T-Encoder, a round-shaped ESP32 board with a built-in rotary encoder, has gotten a shield with a 2-key keypad based on WCH CH552 8-bit microcontroller.
Launched several months ago, the TTGO T-Encoder is a USB-powered rotary encoder with ESP32 microcontroller offering WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, and now, you can build a keypad with rotary encoder thanks to T-Encoder shield that features two mechanical switches and keycaps with RGB LED backlight.
The AquaPing is an open-source hardware, ultra-low power acoustic water leak detector sensor based on Texas Instruments MSP430 microcontroller and a microphone that can detect leaks without having to do any plumbing, instead capturing audio for water leak detection, and it even works for leaks behind walls.
All signal processing and analysis occur on the MSP430 MCU, so no audio is streamed to the cloud and eavesdropping is impossible, plus the sensor only captures high frequencies out of the range of normal conversations, so eavesdropping is not feasible, plus those higher frequencies are also said to provide highest sensitivity and reliability.
Programming Leftovers
We're working towards finalizing the feature set for 4.0 beta, reviewing many PRs which have been opened prior to our roadmap feature freeze announced a couple of weeks ago. While this process is ongoing, we'll keep releasing alpha builds so here's 4.0 alpha 14! Same deal as usual, lots of bugs fixed and more refactoring and feature work.
When "use DateTime;" library is included in perl file ,getting the error as
"CPM0 frl-plugin:perlscript: ERROR: 'times' trapped by operation mask at /usr/lib64/perl5/B.pm line 183."
Following from my previous post, I am now actively encouraging everyone to switch licenses to MIT/ISC license or Apache 2.0.
My reasoning is that in the vast majority of cases the author and contributors want the software to be used by as many businesses and hobbyists as possible.
Previously I described how the burden of understanding and complying with licenses, including open source licenses, can be an unintended barrier to them using the software.
Perl modules tend to use "Perl 5" combination as the default license i.e. "Licensed under the same terms as Perl itself". And the "Perl 5" license is actually a dual licensing of the problematic Artistic 1.0 license and the dated GPL1.0 license which also has problems. Both are rarely used outside of Perl and in my view present a barrier to adoption.
Recall I described how permissive ("BSD") and copyleft ("GPL") licenses are functionally identical if no binary is distributed (websites) or for scripted languages that remain in source form.
The versatile Bash for loop does much more than loop around a set number of times. We describe its many variants so you can use them successfully in your own Linux scripts.
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.63.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
Version 1.63.0 of the Rust language has been released. Changes include the addition of scoped threads, a new ownership model for raw file descriptors, and the completion of the borrow-checker transition...
