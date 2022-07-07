Language Selection

Fedora Silverblue vs. Workstation: 6 Major Differences Between the Two Distros

Thursday 11th of August 2022
Red Hat

Fedora Silverblue is a rapidly maturing version of Fedora Linux that may come to replace Fedora Workstation as the default version someday. On the surface, Fedora Silverblue looks the same as Fedora Workstation; both provide the GNOME desktop and a similar set of apps.

So what sets Fedora Silverblue apart from Fedora Workstation, and why is it generating such excitement among a corner of the Linux community? The differences are primarily under the hood, and they are a drastic rethink of how to build a Linux distribution.

