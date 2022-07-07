Learn the steps to install KDE Plasma 5 Desktop on Fedora 36 workstation desktops and other previous versions such as 35, 34… to get a beautiful alternative to the system’s default GNOME 42 Desktop. Fedora plays a not negligible contribution to the Red Hat value chain. It is not meant to generate revenue but instead gives the right direction to the future versions of RHEL. It is an experimental ground for Red Hat. Fedora is allowed to experiment with new technologies, which is why it offers a wide range of packages directly to install using the default system repo. It is more friendly than Redhat and its based distros such as CentOS, Oracle, Rocky, and Almalinux. So Fedora can be liked not only by developers but also by desktop users. It brings very new packages and technologies. However, it is not a Cup of tea for those who want a long-term supported Linux. Because you have to perform regular system upgrades as it releases new versions every six months and at the same time three versions are maintained for a short time, whereby the oldest and the latest version only have short-term support.