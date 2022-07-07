If you're running a mixture of new and old RHEL versions, you may have problems SSHing from new to old. Luckily, someone has worked out a handy way around it.

The issue is relatively simple: the default security settings in RHEL 9 mean that you can't open an SSH connection to a machine running RHEL 6 or older, which use the deprecated SHA-1 encryption algorithm. There are other, related issues as well: the inability to upgrade old RPM packages that are signed with SHA-1 signatures, or for Firefox to connect to an HTTPS server that uses a very old version of the protocol.