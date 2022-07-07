IBM / Red Hat Leftovers
A fix for legacy issues around Red Hat crypto • The Register
If you're running a mixture of new and old RHEL versions, you may have problems SSHing from new to old. Luckily, someone has worked out a handy way around it.
The issue is relatively simple: the default security settings in RHEL 9 mean that you can't open an SSH connection to a machine running RHEL 6 or older, which use the deprecated SHA-1 encryption algorithm. There are other, related issues as well: the inability to upgrade old RPM packages that are signed with SHA-1 signatures, or for Firefox to connect to an HTTPS server that uses a very old version of the protocol.
Partner Executive Video: Red Hat and Kyndryl Partnership - Invidious
Common GLib Programming Errors, Part Two: Weak Pointers – Michael Catanzaro's Blog
This post is a sequel to Common GLib Programming Errors, where I covered four common errors: failure to disconnect a signal handler, misuse of a GSource handle ID, failure to cancel an asynchronous function, and misuse of main contexts in library or threaded code. Although there are many ways to mess up when writing programs that use GLib, I believe the first post covered the most likely and most pernicious… except I missed weak pointers. Sébastien pointed out that these should be covered too, so here we are.
Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2022-32
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.
Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 15 August 1300 UTC
Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 15 August at 1300 UTC. The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend.
Fedora Silverblue vs. Workstation: 6 Major Differences Between the Two Distros
Fedora Silverblue is a rapidly maturing version of Fedora Linux that may come to replace Fedora Workstation as the default version someday. On the surface, Fedora Silverblue looks the same as Fedora Workstation; both provide the GNOME desktop and a similar set of apps. So what sets Fedora Silverblue apart from Fedora Workstation, and why is it generating such excitement among a corner of the Linux community? The differences are primarily under the hood, and they are a drastic rethink of how to build a Linux distribution. Read on
So you’ve decided to start a free software consultancy...
Recently a friend of mine told me that he was planning to start a free software consultancy, and asked for my advice, as I have an extensive background doing free software consulting for a living. While I have already given him some advice on how to proceed, I thought it might be nice to write a blog expanding on my answer, so that others who are interested in pursuing free software consulting may benefit. Read on
Migrating from vscode to vim
Every Linux user experienced at least one “battle of the text editors” once in their lifetime. I even participated in a few! Text editors form the foundation of nearly every Linux user’s workflow. You need to use one eventually, whether for quick configuration file edits, developing software, or writing blog posts in markdown (like this one)! Read on
