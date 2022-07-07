today's howtos
-
How to Install Let’s Chat on Ubuntu 22.04
Let’s Chat is a free, open-source, and persistent messaging application that runs on Node.js and MongoDB. It is designed for small, intimate teams that offer a rich set of features such as LDAP/Kerberos authentication, a REST-like API, and XMPP support.
-
How to install Moshi Moshi Rewritten on Pop!_OS 22.04 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Moshi Moshi Rewritten on Pop!_OS 22.04.
-
How to Install Monit on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Monit is an open-source utility program that manages and monitors resources and services on Linux systems. Some services and resources managed by Monit are CPU usage, memory usage, server uptime, network connections, and server applications services. It also ensures that all running services are always healthy by restarting services that stop or encounter operating errors. These errors can be caused by many things, such as a power outage or a service crash. Monit can help prevent downtime and keep your system running smoothly by monitoring and managing these resources.
Additionally, Monit can be configured to send alerts if certain conditions are met, such as high CPU usage or low free memory. This allows you to take action quickly if something goes wrong. Monit is a valuable tool for keeping your Linux system up and running.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Monit on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the version direct from Ubuntu’s repository and how to configure Monit to be accessible from your browser using the command line terminal.
-
How to install Monit 5 on Fedora 36 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install Monit 5 on Fedora 36.
Monit is a small open source utility for monitoring and managing Unix systems. It performs automatic maintenance whenever there is downtime in your system.
-
How to install KDE Plasma Desktop on Fedora Linux - Linux Shout
Learn the steps to install KDE Plasma 5 Desktop on Fedora 36 workstation desktops and other previous versions such as 35, 34… to get a beautiful alternative to the system’s default GNOME 42 Desktop.
Fedora plays a not negligible contribution to the Red Hat value chain. It is not meant to generate revenue but instead gives the right direction to the future versions of RHEL. It is an experimental ground for Red Hat. Fedora is allowed to experiment with new technologies, which is why it offers a wide range of packages directly to install using the default system repo. It is more friendly than Redhat and its based distros such as CentOS, Oracle, Rocky, and Almalinux.
So Fedora can be liked not only by developers but also by desktop users. It brings very new packages and technologies. However, it is not a Cup of tea for those who want a long-term supported Linux. Because you have to perform regular system upgrades as it releases new versions every six months and at the same time three versions are maintained for a short time, whereby the oldest and the latest version only have short-term support.
-
How to install the Brave Beta Browser on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install the Brave Beta Browser on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Fedora Silverblue vs. Workstation: 6 Major Differences Between the Two Distros
Fedora Silverblue is a rapidly maturing version of Fedora Linux that may come to replace Fedora Workstation as the default version someday. On the surface, Fedora Silverblue looks the same as Fedora Workstation; both provide the GNOME desktop and a similar set of apps. So what sets Fedora Silverblue apart from Fedora Workstation, and why is it generating such excitement among a corner of the Linux community? The differences are primarily under the hood, and they are a drastic rethink of how to build a Linux distribution. Read on
So you’ve decided to start a free software consultancy...
Recently a friend of mine told me that he was planning to start a free software consultancy, and asked for my advice, as I have an extensive background doing free software consulting for a living. While I have already given him some advice on how to proceed, I thought it might be nice to write a blog expanding on my answer, so that others who are interested in pursuing free software consulting may benefit. Read on
Migrating from vscode to vim
Every Linux user experienced at least one “battle of the text editors” once in their lifetime. I even participated in a few! Text editors form the foundation of nearly every Linux user’s workflow. You need to use one eventually, whether for quick configuration file edits, developing software, or writing blog posts in markdown (like this one)! Read on
