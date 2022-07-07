Monit is an open-source utility program that manages and monitors resources and services on Linux systems. Some services and resources managed by Monit are CPU usage, memory usage, server uptime, network connections, and server applications services. It also ensures that all running services are always healthy by restarting services that stop or encounter operating errors. These errors can be caused by many things, such as a power outage or a service crash. Monit can help prevent downtime and keep your system running smoothly by monitoring and managing these resources.

Additionally, Monit can be configured to send alerts if certain conditions are met, such as high CPU usage or low free memory. This allows you to take action quickly if something goes wrong. Monit is a valuable tool for keeping your Linux system up and running.

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Monit on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the version direct from Ubuntu’s repository and how to configure Monit to be accessible from your browser using the command line terminal.