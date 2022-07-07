Raspberry Pi Projects in the Home
Raspberry Pi Unlocks Door Automatically with Facial Recognition | Tom's Hardware
Automating your smart home with a Raspberry Pi is a popular idea in the Raspberry Pi community and there are plenty of unique ways to implement the SBC into various designs. Today we’re sharing another home automation-based project created by maker and developer Dillon McCardell who’s using a Pi to operate a door locking system using facial recognition known as AuraLock.
The system works just as you would expect—it uses a camera to capture images of potential faces. If a recognized and approved face is detected, the Pi will trigger the deadbolt to unlock. Once the deadbolt has been unlocked, users can enter the room and either manually lock the door or do so using the corresponding mobile application.
Raspberry Pi Home Assistant Runs on Old Sony TV-511 | Tom's Hardware
If there’s one thing a Raspberry Pi is good for, it’s enhancing hardware with more features than you can shake a stick at. This project, created by Telefrag Entertainment, does just that. It’s using a Raspberry Pi to power his custom home assistant system (opens in new tab) using Jarvis—a Python-based voice assistant application that integrates artificial intelligence to interpret commands.
This home assistant project stands out as it uses an old Sony TV-511 television for video output. This old TV is both small and big at the same time. Having been released in the 1970s, the Sony TV-511 is not a large TV, but it’s much thicker than TVs you’ll find today. According to Telefrag Entertainment, he picked it up on eBay before turning it into this home assistant display.
How to Build Your Own 3D Printed Raspberry Pi Robot (Updated) | Tom's Hardware
Building your own robot is one of the most satisfying things you can do. It combines mechanical, electrical, and programming skills together in a way few projects do.
I’ve been building robots for a couple of years now and love to expand my knowledge and skills by using different controller boards, motors, wheels, and sensors to detect the world around the robot.
