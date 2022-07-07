Automating your smart home with a Raspberry Pi is a popular idea in the Raspberry Pi community and there are plenty of unique ways to implement the SBC into various designs. Today we’re sharing another home automation-based project created by maker and developer Dillon McCardell who’s using a Pi to operate a door locking system using facial recognition known as AuraLock.

The system works just as you would expect—it uses a camera to capture images of potential faces. If a recognized and approved face is detected, the Pi will trigger the deadbolt to unlock. Once the deadbolt has been unlocked, users can enter the room and either manually lock the door or do so using the corresponding mobile application.