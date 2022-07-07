today's howtos How to Install Let’s Chat on Ubuntu 22.04 Let’s Chat is a free, open-source, and persistent messaging application that runs on Node.js and MongoDB. It is designed for small, intimate teams that offer a rich set of features such as LDAP/Kerberos authentication, a REST-like API, and XMPP support.

How to install Moshi Moshi Rewritten on Pop!_OS 22.04 - Invidious In this video, we are looking at how to install Moshi Moshi Rewritten on Pop!_OS 22.04.

How to Install Monit on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Monit is an open-source utility program that manages and monitors resources and services on Linux systems. Some services and resources managed by Monit are CPU usage, memory usage, server uptime, network connections, and server applications services. It also ensures that all running services are always healthy by restarting services that stop or encounter operating errors. These errors can be caused by many things, such as a power outage or a service crash. Monit can help prevent downtime and keep your system running smoothly by monitoring and managing these resources. Additionally, Monit can be configured to send alerts if certain conditions are met, such as high CPU usage or low free memory. This allows you to take action quickly if something goes wrong. Monit is a valuable tool for keeping your Linux system up and running. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Monit on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish using the version direct from Ubuntu’s repository and how to configure Monit to be accessible from your browser using the command line terminal.

How to install Monit 5 on Fedora 36 – NextGenTips In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to install Monit 5 on Fedora 36. Monit is a small open source utility for monitoring and managing Unix systems. It performs automatic maintenance whenever there is downtime in your system.

How to install KDE Plasma Desktop on Fedora Linux - Linux Shout Learn the steps to install KDE Plasma 5 Desktop on Fedora 36 workstation desktops and other previous versions such as 35, 34… to get a beautiful alternative to the system’s default GNOME 42 Desktop. Fedora plays a not negligible contribution to the Red Hat value chain. It is not meant to generate revenue but instead gives the right direction to the future versions of RHEL. It is an experimental ground for Red Hat. Fedora is allowed to experiment with new technologies, which is why it offers a wide range of packages directly to install using the default system repo. It is more friendly than Redhat and its based distros such as CentOS, Oracle, Rocky, and Almalinux. So Fedora can be liked not only by developers but also by desktop users. It brings very new packages and technologies. However, it is not a Cup of tea for those who want a long-term supported Linux. Because you have to perform regular system upgrades as it releases new versions every six months and at the same time three versions are maintained for a short time, whereby the oldest and the latest version only have short-term support.

How to install the Brave Beta Browser on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install the Brave Beta Browser on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

IBM / Red Hat Leftovers A fix for legacy issues around Red Hat crypto • The Register If you're running a mixture of new and old RHEL versions, you may have problems SSHing from new to old. Luckily, someone has worked out a handy way around it. The issue is relatively simple: the default security settings in RHEL 9 mean that you can't open an SSH connection to a machine running RHEL 6 or older, which use the deprecated SHA-1 encryption algorithm. There are other, related issues as well: the inability to upgrade old RPM packages that are signed with SHA-1 signatures, or for Firefox to connect to an HTTPS server that uses a very old version of the protocol.

Common GLib Programming Errors, Part Two: Weak Pointers – Michael Catanzaro's Blog This post is a sequel to Common GLib Programming Errors, where I covered four common errors: failure to disconnect a signal handler, misuse of a GSource handle ID, failure to cancel an asynchronous function, and misuse of main contexts in library or threaded code. Although there are many ways to mess up when writing programs that use GLib, I believe the first post covered the most likely and most pernicious… except I missed weak pointers. Sébastien pointed out that these should be covered too, so here we are.

Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2022-32 Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)! I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.

Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 15 August 1300 UTC Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 15 August at 1300 UTC. The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend.