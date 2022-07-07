today's leftovers
-
Hacking Starlink - Schneier on Security
This is the first—of many, I assume—hack of Starlink. Leveraging a string of vulnerabilities, attackers can access the Starlink system and run custom code on the devices.
-
NSA’s Kubernetes Hardening Guidelines and Pod Security [Ed: NSA is a proponent of back doors, not security]
I previously asked (and answered) the question, What Are the NSA K8s Guidelines and Why Should You Care? I suggested that the first step to compliance is to understand your Kubernetes environment. The next step is to review the five categories and start somewhere!
-
In Other BSDs for 2022/08/06
-
Cleaning up a HAMMER drive
Predrag Punosevac has some notes on how he cleaned up some HAMMER drives and freed up half his disk space.
-
Midichlorians in the blood: Summer Releases
The first two applications, kmetronome and kmidimon, are now over fifteen years old and are only available for Linux. These two new versions are simply bug fixes, with no new features. But it is interesting to note that in FlatHub they are already based on Qt6 and supporting both Wayland and X11, although the packages in AppImage format still use Qt5. The chances of finding these applications in the official repositories of Linux distributions are slim. In fact, kmidimon was removed from the official Debian repositories with some lame excuse, and it is unlikely to be included again. I can't do anything about it, so please: direct complaints where they belong. Or use the new available distribution formats or the unofficial repositories, like Debian Multimedia, which includes the three mentioned applications and many others.
The other app, dmidiplayer, is much newer and cross-platform. It is the successor to Kmid2, the KDE karaoke application that I rewrote many years ago. In this new version the most remarkable new feature is the persistent configuration of the songs. This is a feature that was already present in the old Kmid2 and that allows you to store the tempo, general volume, pitch transposition, and MIDI channel settings for each song, which will be applied when it is played again in the future. The other novelty is the individual volume adjustment for each MIDI channel, something that was not possible in Kmid2.
-
DreamWorks Open Sources In House Renderer MoonRay - Invidious
Even if they're not tools that I use it's always awesome to see amazing projects go FOSS and today is no different when DreamWorks decided to licence there in house renderer MoonRay under Apache 2.0
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 261 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
IBM / Red Hat Leftovers
Fedora Silverblue vs. Workstation: 6 Major Differences Between the Two Distros
Fedora Silverblue is a rapidly maturing version of Fedora Linux that may come to replace Fedora Workstation as the default version someday. On the surface, Fedora Silverblue looks the same as Fedora Workstation; both provide the GNOME desktop and a similar set of apps. So what sets Fedora Silverblue apart from Fedora Workstation, and why is it generating such excitement among a corner of the Linux community? The differences are primarily under the hood, and they are a drastic rethink of how to build a Linux distribution. Read on
So you’ve decided to start a free software consultancy...
Recently a friend of mine told me that he was planning to start a free software consultancy, and asked for my advice, as I have an extensive background doing free software consulting for a living. While I have already given him some advice on how to proceed, I thought it might be nice to write a blog expanding on my answer, so that others who are interested in pursuing free software consulting may benefit. Read on
Recent comments
3 hours 27 min ago
3 hours 30 min ago
3 hours 39 min ago
4 hours 13 min ago
8 hours 32 min ago
8 hours 49 min ago
9 hours 9 min ago
9 hours 20 min ago
10 hours 10 min ago
10 hours 11 min ago