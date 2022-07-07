Microsoft to face new antitrust scrutiny in Germany
Germany's competition watchdog is set to look into whether Microsoft should come under the scope of new rules that allow the country to rapidly prohibit anti-competitive conduct, according to people familiar with the matter.
Two individuals close to the matter told POLITICO that the German Cartel Office has prepared a draft decision to launch proceedings under Section 19a of the German Competition Act. The move will attempt to determine whether Microsoft should be designated as having “paramount significance for competition across markets.”
If it is designated under the scope of the rules, Germany’s competition regulator will be able to intervene rapidly to ban certain anti-competitive conduct — including self-preferencing abuses and the pre-installation of services.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 311 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
PCLinuxOS Updates for Firefox, Thunderbird, and More
Android Leftovers
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Jamboard
What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem. In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 16 min ago
11 hours 27 min ago
11 hours 31 min ago
11 hours 40 min ago
12 hours 13 min ago
16 hours 33 min ago
16 hours 49 min ago
17 hours 10 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago